A property in Liskeard will remain closed for three months after it became the cause of persistent antisocial behaviour (ASB) causing a continual disruption in the community.
The closure order was granted on Tuesday, July 15 at an address on Pengover Park. The order now makes it an offence for anyone to enter the property for a three-month period.
It has been put in place to put a stop to ASB after police received reports of visitors at all hours causing noise disruptions, suspected drug dealing and drug use, vehicles being used antisocially and concerns around household waste being stored outside the property.
Police sergeant Gary Smith, who helped secure the closure order, said: “The ASB in and around the property had been causing real distress to local residents to the point where it was having a negative impact on their wellbeing.
“The decision to apply for closure order is not one we make lightly. It is a process that involves a lengthy investigation and lots of work with the community and our partners, during which warnings are handed out and opportunities given to tenants for them to choose a different path.
“However, in this case, the next step was securing a closure order to safeguard our community.”
PS Smith added: “ASB is harmful and can cause real disruption to the daily lives of people in the community.
“We will continue to work with our partners and the community to put a stop to it and when it becomes necessary, we will not hesitate to take enforcement to do so.”
The tenants have been signposted to necessary support services while the closure order is in place.
The closure order was granted at Cornwall Magistrates Court following an investigation by the Liskeard Neighbourhood Team, Devon & Cornwall Police Legal Services Team, Cornwall Council’s ASB Team and LiveWest Housing Association.
For those experiencing antisocial behaviour in their area, or would like to raise concerns with the police, can report them on the police website at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/. If a crime is taking place, call 999.
For those who have been affected by crime, visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on your rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system. The public can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
