DEVON and Cornwall Police a warning the owners of electric scooters of the potential ramifications of using the vehicles in public spaces.
With the devices becoming increasingly popular, particularly among younger audiences, the South West’s force is reminding owners of the legality surrounding their use.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We still do occasionally see people riding e–scooters on the road and public spaces. Some riders are not keen to stop to have a chat and ride off at speed (probably due to the fact that they know it is illegal to ride one) whilst other riders who do stop are not fully aware of the law surrounding their use.
“It is against the law to ride an e-scooter on a public road, cycle path or pavement. The only place an e-scooter can be used is on private land with the landowner’s permission.
“E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), so they are treated as motor vehicles. This makes them subject to the same legal requirements to have an MOT, tax and insurance. The rider is also required to have a full UK driving licence.”
The force has also warned those who do not meet these requirements could risk having their device seized by police and may even face a fine.
The spokesperson continued: “Riders seen and stopped by police on the road and public spaces will have their e - scooters seized. They may also be fined and receive up to six points on their driving licence.”
