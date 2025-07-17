The action was taken by the Liskeard Police Neighbourhood Team in partnership with Devon and Cornwall Police Legal Services, Cornwall Council’s anti-social behaviour team and LiveWest Housing Association.
The property had been linked to ongoing and serious anti-social behaviour. Authorities say such orders are only pursued after a lengthy investigation, extensive community engagement and multiple warnings.
The closure aims to protect the community from harm caused by persistent disorder.
Police stress their commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour and say they will not hesitate to take enforcement action when necessary. Residents experiencing similar issues are urged to report them by calling 101 or visiting the website.
