INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed band The ZOOTS are set to bring their smash-hit show ‘Sounds of the 60s’ to a very special audience on Friday, July 25 – as they return to perform at Sterts Arts Centre in Liskeard for the first time in six years.
Known for their electric stage presence and nostalgic tribute to one of pop’s greatest decades, The ZOOTS have performed in over 30 countries, sold more than half a million downloads, and wowed crowds at prestigious venues including The London Palladium and the Alhambra Theatre.
For frontman Jamie Goddard, however, this latest gig is different, says Harriet Lowther, The Zoots’ backing singer and lead percussionist.
“It will be very special for us to play at Sterts Arts Centre as it’s where Jamie used to spend summers with his family,” she explained. “They used to have an old guitar in the accommodation where they used to stay just outside the town and it inspired Jamie to first start playing music.
“We hope to bring back some lovely memories for us and more importantly, the people coming to the show. Nostalgia is good!”
The show promises a whirlwind tour through the golden era of pop, featuring hits from The Beatles, The Kinks, The Beach Boys, Elvis, Van Morrison, The Who, and many more. With 50–60 iconic songs packed into one performance, the evening is set to be a crowd-pleaser for all generations.
“We have played in front of audiences on four continents, from the UAE to Italy, Havana to Venice, Barcelona to Montego Bay, but there's something especially nerve-wracking about playing to a British crowd,” said Jamie.
After headlining events like Music in the Park and The Twinwood Festival, The ZOOTS are back on track post-COVID and riding high.
Tickets for Sounds of the 60s at Sterts Arts Centre are available now at www.thezoots.com or directly via Sterts Arts Centre’s box office.
