SALTASH Town Council is set to host another thrilling night of sleuthing and suspense with their next Murder Mystery Night on Saturday, September 20 at Isambard House.
This special event marks the 200th anniversary of the invention of the railway, and to celebrate, the theme will take a distinctly Victorian twist – starring none other than Isambard Kingdom Brunel himself!
Titled ‘Tragedy on the Tamar’, the story transports guests back to 1858, where Brunel faces his greatest challenge yet: building a suspension bridge over the River Tamar. But when a body is mysteriously washed ashore on the Waterside, questions arise – was it a tragic accident, or a cunningly executed murder?
With the project hanging in the balance, guests must uncover the truth before it becomes another Tragedy on the Tamar.
Doors open at 6.30pm, and tickets are priced at £14 each, available at Saltash Library Hub or online at tinyurl.com/ye4xc25d. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks and to come dressed in Victorian costume – with a prize awarded for the best-dressed Victorian of the evening.
