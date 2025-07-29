VISUALLY arresting dance performances exploring self-discovery are coming to Sterts Theatre, Liskeard, on Friday, September 19.
Currently on tour with their Into the Light show, PCK Dance will present two works called Vessell and In the Absense.
Vessel takes inspiration from the feeling of unfamiliarity to the body and mind experienced by choreographers as they were suddenly exposed to a quieter world removed from modern convenience and technology.
Further delving into the existential realisation that we do not fully know the deeper facets of our being, 'Vessel' sees us confront the illusions we mistake for reality, unveiling the shadows inhabiting us and probing the depths of self-perception.
The second performance, In the Absence, is an exploration on the nature of moving forward, the concept of evolving past an event and the boundaries created in that transition.
The piece explores the journey of two characters each of whom struggles in the shared experience of letting go and the universal fear of acceptance. Reflection, struggle and longing to let go are the central themes explored through the dancers movements and the evocative set filled with thousands of small reflective confetti.
The stage floor creates a vast mirror surface where dancers move, shift and even dishevel the materials. This powerful visual effect provokes the constant flux of the human mind as we process the memories of our past. The shifting nature of the choreography is a visual meditation on how our experiences can shape the choices we make to move forward.
James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight, founders of PCK Dance, are accomplished choreographers and dancers.
Renowned for their provocative and intensely powerful movement language, they focus on the intricacies of the human experience, creating poignant and thought-provoking works that resonate deeply with their audiences, on a personal and emotional level.
