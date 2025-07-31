Entirely volunteer-run, the rally is a celebration of classic vehicles, countryside life, family fun and community spirit. Every year, the event draws thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond – but it only happens thanks to the dedication of a passionate team of volunteers.
The three-day event involves hundreds of hours of planning, preparation and on-the-ground support. It’s not just about entertainment – the rally also raises vital funds for a wide range of local charities and community organisations, making it a true force for good in the area.
Organisers are now appealing through their official Facebook page for more helping hands to ensure the 2025 event is another memorable success. Opportunities to get involved are varied, from year-round planning and promotion, to setting up infrastructure, assisting traders, or supporting visitors during the event itself.
Volunteers who give four hours or more of their time will receive two complimentary wristbands to enjoy the rally on any day of their choice. Those staying on-site can also take advantage of a free camping pitch, giving them the chance to soak up the evening entertainment on Saturday and Sunday nights.
“We simply couldn’t run this event without our volunteers,” said a spokesperson for the rally. “They are the heart and soul of what we do and we’re always excited to welcome new faces to the team.”
If you’re keen to be part of a Cornish summer highlight and make a lasting contribution to the local community, visit the Great Trethew Rally website to find out more and sign up.
Meanwhile, application forms are also available online for exhibitors, traders and performers, along with camping options for those taking part.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.