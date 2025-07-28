THE new chairman of the Cornish Lugger Association, Dave Darlington said the success of the 2025 edition of the Looe Lugger Classics needed just two words: ‘Thank You’, writes John Collings.
The shipwright and former charter skipper was looking much more relaxed than at any time during the past week as all the hours of hard work and draft in overseeing both the three-day regatta ‘village’ on West Looe Quay and being a drummer in some of the bands on stage, were brought to a fitting conclusion.
“I say ‘thank you’ because without you, the skippers and your boats, we would have no regatta, let alone one like this has been, that seems to have been enjoyed by everyone in the town and all the visitors; it’s been superb” he said.
Like so many other Looe born and bred young people, the chairman now lives outside the town in Pensilva, but his love of ‘home’ was clearly evident, and his prizegiving speech was echoed by the mayor of Looe, Stephen Remington, who said that the Luggers had once again shone a spotlight on the rich maritime heritage of the town and port and it was crucial that the legacy was maintained. “May it never end,” he said.
While the new, youthful Lugger committee was rightly on the receiving end of plaudits from far and wide, the festival itself could not have been staged without the full support of Looe Harbour Commissioners, the Harbourmaster Tina Hicks, her deputy David Jackman and their staff, plus the backing and co-operation of West Looe Town Trust, East Looe Town Trust, Looe Town Council and Looe Sailing Club.
It was the full encouragement from those authorities that has buoyed the organisers and spurred them on to keeping alive the tradition of old fishing boats and the part played in the historical fabric of the town.
As well as three sailing races in the bay – and the most wonderful daily sight of the fleet at anchor off the Banjo Pier, something not witnessed by the port for many decades – there was the Andy Brice organised full live music programme, supervised by sound technicians Sam Darlington, Luke Parsley and their team; Ashley Bussell’s thought-provoking collection of memorabilia and old photographs; Jack Darlington’s ever-busy barbecue; Joe Bussell’s static model boat display; Adrian and Aaron Grigg’s crab-pot-making demonstrations; historical talks by Cornish Lugger Association co-founder Mike Darlington and Old Gaffers author Robert Simper; Adrian Bishop as the artist in residence on the quay; the skill of oar-making explained by Marcus Lewis, and, finally, the start of a ‘feeder’ race to the midweek Fowey Classics Regatta.
The links between Looe and Fowey have strengthened in recent years and in 12 months’ time, it will be Fowey providing the ‘feeder’ into Looe, reported Vice-chairman Jonathan Brice.
David explained: “We are now going to make the Luggers an annual event (it was always biennial), alongside our Made-in-Looe reunion regatta and the most suitable tides for 2026 will be over the July 31, August 1, and August 2 weekend which will mean Fowey Classics (and Fowey doesn’t have tidal considerations with which to contend) will be before us.”
Memento plaques for all the participants were made by David Darlington, using Siberian Larch wood kindly provided by Roger Puckey and engraved by Duncan Bond (Cornish Tea and Coffee Co).
During the event there were plenty of awards to be given, from the RNLI special award for entertainment, to the best motor award, and the sportsman’s trophy for overcoming hardship - it was a day of success and celebration.
Overall Results
CLASS A, traditional fishing luggers of 30-ft or more (10 declared entries): 1, Gladys (owner/skipper, Charlotte Whyte, Penryn), 7 points (1-3-3 from each race); 2, Ocean Pearl (Nick Gates, Chichester), 8 (2-2-4); 3, Guide Me (Jono and Judy Brickhill, Gweek), 10 (8-1-1).
CLASS B, smaller luggers, yachts and Old Gaffers (12 entries): 1, Ayesha (Richard and Judith Bond, Fowey and Tim Bailey, Falmouth), 3 points (1-1-1 from each race); 2, Susan J (David and Julie Patuck, Helford), 7 (2-3-2); 3, Hopeful (Paul Eedle, London), 10 (3-4-3).
CLASS C, Beer (East Devon) luggers and other smaller boats (10 entries): 1, Squiggles (Tony Laurillard, Pillaton), 6 points (4-1-1 from each race); 2, Peter Pan (Graham Padfield, Bath), 11 (5-2-4); 3, Teal (David Gard, Falmouth), 11 (1-4-6).
Special Awards
First Looe boat: Guide Me (Built by Peter Ferris in 1911).
Boat that came farthest by sea: Maggie Helen (Benoit Cayla, Brittany).
Spirit of the Regatta (Alan Pape Trophy): Looe Harbour Commissioners.
Communication award: Softwing (Ian Woodford, Cornish Maritime Trust, Newlyn).
Therapist award: Lauren and Esther Bowdler (Looe), assistant race officers and results co-ordinators (for keeping their dad, race office Brian Bowdler’s blood pressure down!)
Skipper who can farthest without a boat: Philippe Saudreau (Le Grand Léjon, Le Légue, St Brieuc, Brittany).
Attempted theft of racing marks: Royal Oak (Andy Fox, Cawsand), who hit most of the course rounding buoys during two days of racing.
Sportsman’s trophy for overcoming hardship: Hannah (Giles and Hannah Frampton, Thorncombe, Dorset), whose boat trailer broke down on the A35 en route to Looe, but they still managed to sail with the Royal Oak.
Concours d’Elegance (Richard Pengelly Trophy): Hopeful (Paul Eedle’s new replica Mevagissey crabber – and Paul dedicated the trophy to the boat’s builder and designer, Chris Rees. Millbrook).
Endeavour award: Barnabas (Rob McDowell, Cornish Maritime Trust, Newlyn) for sailing 1,400 miles to the Scottish Highlands for new masts and spars.
Tetra Cup, best tender or dinghy: Hopeful.
Best motor boat: Ganesha (Adrian and Aaron Grigg, Penryn), a 36-ft former Looe mackerel fishing boat built by the Curtis and Pape ’yard in 1969.
Western Bell, oldest skipper: Shared by Jono Brickhill and Tony Laurillard, both 79.
Unstinting promoter and supporter of the event: Barnaby Sheppard for ‘rallying the troops’ in West Cornwall harbours and ports.
Diplomacy award: Brian Bowdler (Looe), principal race officer.
