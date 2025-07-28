As well as three sailing races in the bay – and the most wonderful daily sight of the fleet at anchor off the Banjo Pier, something not witnessed by the port for many decades – there was the Andy Brice organised full live music programme, supervised by sound technicians Sam Darlington, Luke Parsley and their team; Ashley Bussell’s thought-provoking collection of memorabilia and old photographs; Jack Darlington’s ever-busy barbecue; Joe Bussell’s static model boat display; Adrian and Aaron Grigg’s crab-pot-making demonstrations; historical talks by Cornish Lugger Association co-founder Mike Darlington and Old Gaffers author Robert Simper; Adrian Bishop as the artist in residence on the quay; the skill of oar-making explained by Marcus Lewis, and, finally, the start of a ‘feeder’ race to the midweek Fowey Classics Regatta.