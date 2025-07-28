A SURF life saving club in Cornwall is celebrating after hosting a competition weekend for more than 600 youngsters.
Carlyon Bay Surf Life Saving Club, formed two years ago, hosted the biggest Cornish Nipper Champs to date.
Children aged from eight to 13 arrived at Crinnis Beach with their families, coaches and supporters.
The event, organised by Surf Life Saving Cornwall, gave the youngsters a chance to show their strength, stamina, speed and team work skills.
Carlyon club captain Harry Edwards said: “The club hadn’t entered or witnessed this event before, let alone hosted it. It was a colossal undertaking for such a small club, but without a doubt the weekend was a complete success.”
Harry expressed his huge thanks for all those involved.
