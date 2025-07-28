A WANTED man from Cornwall has been located by Devon and Cornwall Police.
The police issued an appeal in the middle of July alerting people to the fact that Mark Oversby, 35, from St Austell, was wanted on recall to prison for failing to stick to his licence conditions.
At the time, a police spokesperson said: “He is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build and with dark brown hair that is longer on top and short at the back and sides.
“Oversby has links to St Austell and Plymouth. Anybody who sees Oversby is asked not to approach him but to call 999.”
Police issued an update on Monday, July 28, to say the wanted man had been located on Sunday, July 27.
