CAUSED DEATH
CARL ALLAN, 23, of Old Laira Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing the death of Kyran Carney by driving without due care and attention on the A374 at Torpoint on 7 October 2022 - but not guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving. He pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury to Peter Bailey and James Saint by dangerous driving but guilty to driving without due care and attention. He will be sentenced on 19 September.
SEX OFFENCES
PETER GILBERT, 53, of Laira Park Road/New George Street, Plymouth had a warrant issued for his arrest when he failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to answer seven sexual charges including raping a woman at Newquay between 2019 and 2022 – he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
BRADLEY UGALDE, 24, of Fourways, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman in Bodmin in July 2023. His case is listed for 5 September.
NATHAN CARBY, 27, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to numerous charges of rape and sexual assault as well as coercive behaviour and intentional strangulation over a number of years. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 26 September.
BRIAN NIXON, 84, of The Square, Gunnislake was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of four sexual assaults on two girls aged under 13 in Gunnislake. He pleaded guilty to breaking his bail conditions by making contact with two women in October 2024, refusing to adhere to a home detention curfew between 2pm and 10am on 31 January and refusing to have a tag fitted on 20 February. He was sent to prison for 54 months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victims or their families or enter Gunnislake until 6 August 2045. He has also had restrictions put on his contact with children.
CHRISTOPHER BROWN, 56, of Broad Street, Launceston pleaded guilty to making more than 1,000 indecent images of children including the most serious Category A between 2004 and 2022. He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to do rehabilitation activities and to register with the police. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and his contact with children.
ROBERT SQUIRES, 80, of Bossiney Road, Tintagel has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with ten sexual offences. They include touching a nine-year-old boy in a sexual way, raping a boy aged under 13 and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 9 September.
ARSON
STEVEN TREMBETH, 69, of Castle Street, Looe pleaded guilty to a charge of arson after he damaged by fire the building and contents of Mountain Warehouse in Looe to the value of £292,746 on 12 August last year. He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
ASSAULT
ERIC ALEXANDER, 35, of Robartes Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling and assaulting a woman and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man at Newquay on 25 June and assaulting and strangling a woman and using threatening behaviour towards three police officers at Newquay on 30 July. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 2 September.
ROBERT WAGSTAFF, 34, of Heather Meadow, Fraddon was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a man in Wadebridge in December 2021 occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was given a community order to do 120 hours unpaid work and must pay his victim £9442.40 compensation and £4380 costs.
IAN CLARKE, 57, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and obstructing police at Bugle on 29 March. He was made subject to a community order and must pay each officer £75 compensation, £120 fine and a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
JORDAN RETALLICK, 28, of Pimpernel Way, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at St Mary’s Street, Truro on 9 November. He will be sentenced on 4 September.
LIAM HEPPEL, 30, of Mainstone Avenue, Plymouth pleaded not guilty to maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to a man with intent on Truro Road, St Austell on 27 June. His trial was fixed for 5 May and he was released on conditional bail with an electronic curfew between 8pm and 8am daily, not to enter Cornwall or contact his alleged victim and to live and sleep at his Plymouth address.
RICKY BARNES, 35, of NFA, St Blazey pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to a common assault at Papa Johns in Newquay on 30 June 2023, to stealing two bottles of spirits from the Co-op in Middleway and breaching a criminal behaviour order on 24 February when he failed to leave the shop when asked by a member of staff. He was given a seven-month custodial sentence suspended for two years and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 30 July 2030.
TEIGAN ROUT, 22, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Bristol on 10 February. He was given a community order and must do100 hours unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
NOEL MCGREENE, 42, who is currently in HMP Exeter has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman in Liskeard; jointly with Michael McGreene affray at the Red Lion and affray at a property in Foxgloves; criminal damage to the Red Lion, to a car and other property in Liskeard on 30 April and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar, at Foxgloves. His case is listed for 5 September.
MICHAEL MCGREENE, 36, who is in HMP Exeter, has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with criminal damage to a car in Liskeard on 30 April; affray, jointly with Noel McGreene used or threatened unlawful violence at the Red Lion and at Foxgloves, and criminal damage at the Red Lion and to other property. His case is listed for 5 September.
CHARMAIN WATERFALL, 42, of Castle Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Treliske Hospital on 5 August and being drunk and disorderly on Richmond Hill, Truro. Magistrates also heard that following on from the offence she was found to possess a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. She was sent to prison for four weeks with magistrates noting that she has a flagrant disregard for people and their property and that the offence was committed whilst on bail. She also has to pay the officer £200 compensation.
TRAVIS BUTTON, 25, of Carlton Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a police officer, stealing a bag from a car, damaging a Range Rover and burglary from two homes in Liskeard on 3 April 2024 and burglary from Oaktree Surgery with intent to steal, at Liskeard on 17 March 2024. He was given a 22-month prison sentence suspended for two years. He must abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days and pay a £187 surcharge.
THEODORE KENNEY, 56, of Penhale Lane, St Cleer pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man on Penhale Lane occasioning him actual bodily harm on 13 June. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 3 September.
JOHN CHAPMAN, 42, of Church View, North Petherwin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in North Petherwin on 23 February occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was given an eight-month custodial sentence and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 30 July 2035. Further offences of assault, strangulation and engaging in coercive behaviour which he had pleaded not guilty to will remain on file.
DRUG DEALING
KARL DUCKWORTH, 31, of Wheal Eliza Close, St Austell has been sent to prison for three years and six months after pleading guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), 7,714.1 grams of cannabis and 228.71 grams of cocaine with intent to supply on 16 May. He has to pay a £228 surcharge.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
DANIEL MCCORMACK, 42, of Trelawny Park, St Columb is to have £1080 cash seized by police under the Proceeds of Crime Act detained by police for a further 180 days.
HARASSMENT
MATTHEW CLARK, 45, of Sunny Corner, Trenance Downs, St Austell pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by, between 2 and 16 July, at Killigarth Holiday Park, Polperro attending an address and contacting a woman he was prohibited from doing by an order made last October. He was sent to prison for six months because of his flagrant disregard for court orders as he has convictions for identical offences and has shown no remorse. On his release he will be subject to a new restraining order which will be in place until 14 October 2027 prohibiting him from contacting a woman or attending Looe, Polperro or Killigarth Manor Caravan Park.
STALKING
AARON BISHOP, 50, of Kennacott Court, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 1 June and 6 August, in Looe he attended a woman’s place of work, sent her voicemails and WhatsApp messages, messaged her daughter and attended her home which amounted to stalking causing his victim serious alarm or distress. His case was listed for 5 September.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PAUL BLACK, 52, of Trelawney Road, Newquay was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 29 July not to contact or threaten a woman or enter an address in St Austell.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
KIERON JONES, 21, of Lemon Street, Truro pleaded guilty to possessing a 15cm chef knife at Pool Street, Bodmin on 10 June. He was made subject to a community order to have mental health treatment, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DAVID SNOWDON, 50, of Bridgerule, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in a public placeThe Strand, Bude on 12 January and to driving with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 19 September.
THEFT
KALLI HEWINGS POLLARD, 27, of Landreath Place, St Blazey pleaded guilty to five offences of shoplifting from Biscovey Garage, the Co-op in Par, Farmfoods in St Austell and the Co-op in St Blazey. She will be sentenced on 26 September and was released on conditional bail not to enter any Co-op and the stores she stole from.
MICHAEL BURTON, 42, of St Thomas Road, Launceston who has been charged with four offences of theft from the Co-op in Launceston and one from Spar in Dutson Road, Launceston has been made subject to a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order prohibiting him from remaining in any commercial premises after being asked to leave by a member of staff and from entering the Co-op in Broad Street and the Spar in Dutson Road, Launceston. He was also convicted of possessing a knuckle duster on Wilton Way, Exeter in August 2023. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
RICKY SUTTON, 35, of St Blazey pleaded guilty to damaging a phone at Camborne Police Station on 7 March. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation, fined £40 and has to pay £85 costs.
MATTHEW PENFOUND, 18, of Broadclose Hill, Bude pleaded guilty to damaging the rear window of a vehicle belonging to a woman at Bude on 15 January. He was ordered to pay £516.35 compensation, fined £80 and must pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
AIDEN PARSONS, 18, of South Park, St Columb pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving a Honda dangerously on the A392 at St Columb on 30 December. He will stand trial on 2 February.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
JAMES STANTON, 44, of Escape Hotel, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving on Mount Whistle Road, Rescroggan on 17 June whilst disqualified from holding a licence and using a vehicle without insurance. He was given a 14-month custodial sentence with two-months in prison, banned from driving for 12 months and has to pay a £154 surcharge.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
ROBERT COLOJI, 37, of NFA, Newquay failed to turn up to court on a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis whilst being investigated for an offence. A warrant was issued for his arrest without bail.
LIAM CARHART, 33, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to driving on Elliot Road, St Austell in March 2023 with 3.6 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £666 and ordered to pay a £266 surcharge and £85 costs.
NEDAS MURAUSKAS, 18, of Ashley Close, Penwithick pleaded guilty to riding a motorcycle on Penwithick Road, St Austell on 9 April with six micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay £140 surcharge and £85 costs.
REBECCA MARTIN, 32, of Lantic Road, Fowey pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 in St Austell with 9.8 micrograms of alcohol per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two on 3 April. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
STEVEN GILLETT, 35, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Orchard Street, Ipswich on 9 December with 243 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £350 and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.
LORRAINE REDDICLIFFE, 54, of Elizabeth Road, Bude pleaded guilty to driving on Stucley Road, Bude on 25 June with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
LOUIS ROGERS, 28, of Hoopers Lane, Gunnislake pleaded guilty to driving in Albaston on 31 May with 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for 22 months, which will be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes a course, fined £177 and ordered to pay a £71 surcharge and £85 costs.
FAIL TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
JAMES ROTHWELL, 79, of Polperro Road, Looe had his case reopened after he was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving a Vauxhall Astra who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence in May 2023. The conviction and sentence were set aside and the offence withdrawn.
