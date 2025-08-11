BRIAN NIXON, 84, of The Square, Gunnislake was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of four sexual assaults on two girls aged under 13 in Gunnislake. He pleaded guilty to breaking his bail conditions by making contact with two women in October 2024, refusing to adhere to a home detention curfew between 2pm and 10am on 31 January and refusing to have a tag fitted on 20 February. He was sent to prison for 54 months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victims or their families or enter Gunnislake until 6 August 2045. He has also had restrictions put on his contact with children.