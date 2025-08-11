When the time came for the Sutton boys to return to Plymouth, a civic party from the city visited St Austell to thank the people of the town for all they had done. A couple of days later, a special service was held in St Austell Parish Church. Then, on July 23, 1945, the boys joined a train from Penzance which picked up pupils from four evacuated schools and took them home with memories that would stay with them throughout their lives.