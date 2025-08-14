TWO young beavers, recently born as part of The Lost Gardens of Heligan’s beaver reintroduction programme, have been named by local schoolchildren in a celebration of Cornish heritage and wildlife.
The kits, now officially called Lerryn and Willow, were named following special assemblies at Mevagissey School and Gorran School, where experts from Heligan spoke to pupils about the importance of beavers in the ecosystem.
More than 150 suggestions were submitted – with the winning names chosen by a panel of Heligan judges.
Lerryn, selected by five-year-old Lerryn from Mevagissey School, means “waters” or “flood” in Cornish – a nod to both the language’s heritage and the beavers’ river habitat.
Willow, suggested by seven-year-old Ada from Gorran School, was chosen because “Heligan” means “willow tree” in Cornish, and willows grow abundantly in the beaver enclosure.
Among the many imaginative submissions were puns such as Chewbarka, Nora and Egor Beaver, with “Justin Beaver” proving a popular choice at both schools. Woody, Chip, Ozzy, Twiglet and Loki were also in the running.
Jessica Robinson, Heligan’s learning engagement lead, praised the children’s involvement, saying: “We’re so proud of the children who have done Heligan and their communities proud by choosing these names that reflect both local heritage and the natural habitats of our beavers.”
The kits’ parents, Twiggy and Byrti, were introduced to a purpose-built enclosure at Heligan in 2023 and 2024 as part of a national programme to reintroduce beavers after more than 400 years of extinction in the UK.
Beavers are a keystone species, known to improve biodiversity, reduce flood risk and benefit farmland. Heligan’s project, developed with The Welsh Beaver Project, Beaver Trust and Natural England, is one of the first in England to integrate a working farm into a beaver habitat.
In addition to beavers, Heligan has reintroduced water voles and glow-worms and is planning a red squirrel project in the future.
