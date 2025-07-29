The family-run boatyard, located on the eastern banks of the River Fowey, has supported the RNLI for many years. All-weather lifeboats from across the region are frequently brought to C Toms and Sons for hull maintenance, repairs and servicing, highlighting the vital connection between the marine industry and rescue services.
Rachel and Paul Toms, who run the boatyard, said supporting the RNLI is a natural extension of their work.
“As a business working in the marine industry it is important for us to support our local RNLI stations with the valuable lifesaving service they provide to all seafarers,” said Rachel. “As such we are thrilled to be able to assist Looe RNLI with the purchase of new equipment for their lifeboats.
The donation will help Looe RNLI replace plastic stretchers on its two inshore lifeboats, which have reached the end of their operational life and come with a significant replacement cost.
Receiving the cheque, Clive Palfrey, Looe RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Rachel, Paul and everyone at C Toms and Sons for this generous contribution. Support like this allows us to continue our vital work of saving lives off the South East Cornwall coast. The timing is perfect, as both our lifeboats are undergoing upgrades and these new stretchers are an essential part of that.”
In a fitting coincidence, Rachel, Paul and daughter Evie were standing outside the Looe Lifeboat Station on Sunday morning (July 27), just as the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue II returned to station following a call-out.
The crew took the opportunity to thank the Toms family in person and give them a tour of the lifeboat, now equipped with its new plastic stretchers ready for emergency use.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.