Receiving the cheque, Clive Palfrey, Looe RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Rachel, Paul and everyone at C Toms and Sons for this generous contribution. Support like this allows us to continue our vital work of saving lives off the South East Cornwall coast. The timing is perfect, as both our lifeboats are undergoing upgrades and these new stretchers are an essential part of that.”