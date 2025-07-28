FOWEY’S new relief lifeboat was called into action just hours after officially going into service at the port.
The Atlantic lifeboat was called out on its first shout when a family of two adults and three children who were returning from a trip on jet skis got into trouble.
Coastguards asked the Fowey lifeboat to launch on Sunday, July 27, after one of the jet skis broke down around a quarter of a mile south of the Fowey harbour entrance.
The lifeboat crew found those on the second jet ski had also got into difficulty trying to rescue the first jet ski which was drifting.
The family and their jet skis were safely returned to Fowey by the lifeboat crew.
