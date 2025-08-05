A SECLUDED Cornish creek that once echoed with the sounds of Oasis, Muse and The Verve is now on the market, offering fans and investors the rare chance to own a true piece of British music history.
Only accessible by boat or on foot through 32 acres of ancient woodland, the property’s location is pure ‘Morning Glory’ – tranquil, mysterious and dripping with atmosphere. But its musical legacy is anything but quiet.
First established in 1974, The Old Sawmills – which is positioned between Golant and Fowey – quickly became one of the UK’s most sought-after studios for Britain’s top acts. Indeed, it was where Oasis recorded their seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe – the record that launched a new era in British rock and put the Gallagher brothers on the path to superstardom.
With Supersonic energy and a raw sound that defined a generation, Oasis's sessions at The Old Sawmills turned this sleepy Cornish mill into a landmark of 1990s music. As fans mark 25 years since the band’s peak, the timing couldn’t be better for this legendary hideaway to hit the market.
But it’s not just Oasis. Over the years, the studio has hosted a roll call of British talent, from The Stone Roses and Supergrass to Robert Plant, Muse and The Verve. For any music lover, it’s an opportunity that doesn’t come Round Are Way too often.
The main house features seven bedrooms, many with views over the creek. The heart of the home is a vast open-plan kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a wood burner, and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the water—perfect for entertaining or simply watching the river flow Little by Little.
The lower ground floor is home to the still-operational recording studio that helped launch Rock 'n' Roll stars. It includes a control room, vocal booth, and a main live room with Juliet balcony overlooking the creek. Studio equipment is available by separate negotiation.
Elsewhere on the property is The Lodge, a detached, timber-clad two-bedroom cottage with a wood burner and garden, ideal for guest use or holiday letting.
The grounds are just as remarkable. A private pontoon offers access by boat, with lawns leading up to the house and woodland paths winding through oak, chestnut, ash, and beech trees.
The land also includes a medieval quay, a gazebo on WWII foundations, and outbuildings – some used in the past for accommodation. A second pontoon allows for 24-hour river access to Fowey and an estuary mooring is also included.
After more than 50 years in private ownership, The Old Sawmills is now available on the open market—and its unique combination of serenity and stardom is already drawing serious attention.
For more details or to book a viewing (no Cigarettes & Alcohol provided), contact Stags Truro on (01872) 264488.
