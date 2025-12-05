Officers say a male suspect was seen trying door handles and is believed to have gained access to a property at around 4am.
The suspect is described as wearing distinctive reflective shorts and carrying two backpacks with wide straps and webbing on the sides. A still image of the individual has been released to assist with identification.
Police are asking local residents to check any CCTV footage and report any relevant information by calling 101 or submitting a report online, quoting reference 50250291119.
In response to the incident, Torpoint officers will be increasing patrols in the area. Residents are reminded to keep doors locked and to call 999 immediately if they see anything suspicious happening at the time.
Police emphasise that community awareness is vital in helping prevent further incidents and bring those responsible to justice.
