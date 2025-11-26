PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Premises licence applications
TORPOINT: AN application for the granting of a variation to a premises licence has been applied for by a brewery concerning a venue in its ownership in Torpoint.
St Austell Brewery Co Limited submitted a licence application for the granting of a new premises licence for their venue at Copley Arms, Hessenford, Torpoint PL11 3HJ.
It appears to be an amended application to one previously published, namely the wording of the proposals.
It states: “This is an application to extend the licensable area shown on the submitted plans, drawing numbers, 1410-L1, L2, L3 & L4 this is to include all hotel rooms for the use of mini bars and to extend the decking into the beer garden.
“All conditions, hours and activities currently permitted by the licence are to remain unchanged.”
The previous version included the wording ‘and outside areas’ after ‘all hotel rooms’.
A record of the application, which includes the referenced drawings that are subject to the extended licensable change can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address Monday to Friday by prior appointment.
Any interested party or responsible authority to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY or email [email protected] on or before December 15.
Vehicle licence applications
ROCHE: M.Way and Son Transport Ltd of Pathfields Business Park, South Molton, Devon, EX363LH. has applied for an amendment for a goods vehicle licence.
It is seeking to keep an extra two goods vehicles and two trailers at the operating centre at Stuarts Truck & Bus, Victoria Business Park, Roche, St Austell, Cornwall, PL26 8LX.
Representations concerning this must be sent to Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE within 21 days of November 26, with a copy also sent to the applicant.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.