A BEACH in Newquay is set to shake to the sound of one of the most influential names in UK dance music next summer.
Drum & bass and jungle pioneer SHY FX is headlining a Sundowner Session at Lusty Glaze on Friday, July 10.
The artist, who is known for era-defining tracks such as Original Nuttah, Shake Ur Body, and Roll the Dice, has been at the forefront of British club culture for over two decades, from rave roots to festival main stages around the world.
Tracey Griffiths, the owner of Lusty Glaze Beach, said: “We are so excited to welcome SHY FX to Lusty Glaze.
“His influence on the UK dance scene is huge, a true icon who continues to push boundaries and create unforgettable moments on the dancefloor.”
“Our Sundowner Sessions are all about celebrating the best of music in one of the most beautiful locations in the country. Having SHY FX take to the stage on the sand will make this one of the standout nights of Summer 2026.”
A spokesperson for Lusty Glaze said: “SHY FX’s Lusty Glaze debut promises an electrifying fusion of bass, beats and pure summer energy as the sun sets over the Atlantic.
“Fans can expect a high-octane set spanning jungle, drum & bass classics and genre-bending club anthems, surrounded by cliffs, sea air and the unbeatable atmosphere that Lusty Glaze’s open-air beach venue is famous for.
“Attendees are invited to dance barefoot beneath the cliffs as the sun goes down and the basslines ignite the night.
“Whether you’ve followed SHY FX since the early jungle movement or you’re discovering his music for the first time, this will be one of the hottest parties of the Cornish summer.”
Support acts for the Sundowner Session will include local heroes Aldo Vanucci & DJ Proof, with more to be announced.
