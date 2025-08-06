A SERVICE of thanksgiving for the life of Mrs Christine Stephens, 76, of Callington, took place at Callington Methodist Church on Monday, June 30.
The service was conducted by the Rev Tim Wilkinson. Hymns sung were ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ and ‘Love Divine’.
Chris, as she was always known, was born in Launceston, on October 20, 1948, to Victor and Gladys Dover. She became a long-term employee at the Co-op in Callington.
After marrying Vivian, they had two daughters, Julie and Rosalyn. She later became a grandmother to her granddaughter, Holly. Christine enjoyed family life, line dancing, collecting plants, and watching musicals on stage.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, and would have been very proud of the attendance at the church.
Bearers were: Mr S Coley, Mr P Cohen, Mr A Burnard, and Mr M Hunter.
Family mourners were: Miss J Stephens and Mr S Coley, daughter and Fiancé; Mr and Mrs P Cohen, daughter and son-in-law; Miss H Stephens, granddaughter; Mr and Mrs G Doney.
Unable to attend: Mr J Doney.
Among the general public attending were: Messrs and Mesdames J Ryall, S Tolman, Mr and Mrs T Rickard, Miss R Bunkum, Mr and Mrs T Hambly, T Hamblin (rep Hamblin family), M Coakley, Mr and Mrs M Hunter, L Pridham (H Murray), J Symons, A Taylor (B Taylor), S Pender, S Mortimore, Mr and Mrs A Burnard (Brian Jacketts), A Honeywell, K Mallett, T Mallet, P Gallington, J Gibbons.
Donations in lieu of floral tributes were for Brain Tumour Research and Marie Curie.
Funeral arrangements were by C P Coombe, Callington.
• To submit an obituary for inclusion in a future edition of the Cornish Times please send details, in a typed format, by email to [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.