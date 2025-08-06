A FARMHOUSE near Callington was evacuated on Tuesday morning (August 5) after two suspected World War Two shells were uncovered during building works.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the scene at around 10am following the discovery on farmland in the area.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the occupants of the nearby farmhouse were evacuated as a precaution, a safety cordon was established, while the nearby road leading to Cotehele House was temporarily closed.
Officers were joined by the Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, who assessed and safely removed the suspected explosive devices.
By 11.40am both items had been removed for safe disposal and the area was declared secure.
