FIREFIGHTERS from Callington and Tavistock were called to a property in Albaston, near Gunnislake on Thursday evening (August 7) after reports of a fire behind an oven.
Two appliances from Callington Fire Station and one from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Tavistock station attended the scene at around 9.30pm.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used a thermal imaging camera to investigate. They confirmed that a small electrical fire, located behind the oven, had already burnt out before their arrival.
Firefighters made the scene safe and provided safety advice to the occupants before leaving.
