We often fail to visit places on our doorstep. On wet days, most towns have a library which can have information on local events. There are a huge number of footpaths in Cornwall, including the SW coast path, which can be searched for on the Cornwall Council Public Rights of Way system. To go further afield, try using the bus, you don’t have problems parking and the price is capped at £3 per trip. During August a family ticket for two adults and four children costs only £10, with under 5s free, with many other offers. I also like to let the train take the strain, and the Devon and Cornwall railcard gives great value if you want to visit anywhere on the network. As a Green Liberal Democrat, I like to do my bit to reduce my travel emissions.