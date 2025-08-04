COMMUNITY groups in the seaside village of Downderry say they are “devastated” after being told they must vacate the former Methodist Chapel by next week – a building they have transformed into a thriving wellbeing hub since 2007.
The decision by the South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit (SECMC) to rescind licences for use of the premises and put the chapel on the open market has sparked outrage, with accusations the Church has abandoned its own mission in favour of profit.
The building, known locally as ‘The Zone’, is home to a registered charity – Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub – which offers a wide range of community services for residents of all ages.
However, none of the groups will be able to continue in the current premises as of August 12, after the charity were given just four weeks to move out.
“The groups are devastated, particularly those that have said they can’t continue, it really is hard,” said Adrian Kemp, chair of the Zone Health and Wellbeing Hub. “Even those that are looking to continue in other locations within the village say it’s going to be very difficult.
“For everyone associated with the Zone, there was a very strong sense of family, all working for the same outcomes in the same place.”
Fuelling local anger is the Methodist Church’s rejection of a fully funded £199,000 bid from The Zone to buy the building – an offer that exceeded independent valuations and aligned with the church’s own assessment. Instead, the church has opted to sell the chapel on the open market.
The move has drawn criticism from many, including Cornwall councillor for Looe East and Deviock, Mark Gibbons, who said: “This is not just a dispute over bricks and mortar in one village – it goes to the heart of how we value community, mission and trust. Across Cornwall, Methodist chapels and properties sit at the centre of local life. Many were originally funded and built by the very communities they serve, which makes selling them to the highest bidder and moving the profits elsewhere even harder to justify.
“In places like Downderry, these buildings have been maintained and equipped by volunteers and transformed into hubs for wellbeing, social connection and support – especially where public services are being withdrawn and local amenities lost.
“That’s what makes the decision to reject a fully funded, legally compliant bid for this chapel so troubling.”
Built in 1890 through public subscription, the chapel’s history runs deep in the village. In recognition of its importance, the building was officially listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in 2023. Earlier this year, Cornwall Council granted planning permission to change its use from a place of worship to a community building, reinforcing its value to the public.
Despite this, SECMC sent termination letters to The Zone’s organisers on July 11, giving just 28 days' notice. No explanation or prior warning was given.
Reverend Jonathan Budd, Superintendent, South East Cornwall Methodist Circuit, said: “The decision to sell Methodist property is a difficult one and is only made by the local trustees as a last resort when there is no continuing Methodist purpose continuing at the premises.
“The local trustees are charity trustees and are under a legal obligation to act in accordance with charity law and the constitution of the Methodist Church. This means obtaining the best terms and best price when disposing of charity property and to enable them to meet their legal obligations they need to instruct a surveyor and obtain a Designated Adviser’s Report (DAR).
“The DAR will inform the trustees on their options and is confidential to the trustees. Should the property be placed on the market for sale the price will be available through the agents advertising the property.
“Whilst we understand the local frustrations, as charity trustees, the local trustees are acting within the law and in accordance with the legal obligations placed upon them. Any decision will be made in furtherance of the purpose of the Methodist Church and its continuing beneficiaries. If the local trustees did not comply with the law or the constitution of their charity, they would be in breach of trust as charity trustees.”
Cllr Gibbons acknowledged the comments made by Rev Budd, but added: “The position of the Methodist Church seems always to be that it is simply acting within charity law and its own constitution. However, charity law makes provision for charity to charity sales such as this and allows discretion. Value isn’t only financial – it includes social impact, community benefit and other relevant considerations. It also requires transparency in the decision-making process, which simply has not been forthcoming here.
“In my correspondence I have repeatedly offered to meet and discuss this important decision, and I know The Zone would simply like the opportunity to explore the purchase of the building at a mutually acceptable price.
“I can only hope the Methodist Church makes the right choice and re-engages with the community here without delay.”
