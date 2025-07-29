Over 35 students aged 17 and 18 took part in the event, which was held at Liskeard Community Fire Station.
Organised by PCSO Bex Steed, the event brought together police, fire and tri-service officers to show young drivers exactly what happens in the critical moments after a collision.
The demonstration included a live vehicle extraction, with firefighters removing car doors to show how emergency crews would safely remove injured passengers. Students also learned about the careful safety checks carried out at the scene to ensure no further danger is present.
“Quite a few young people within this age range are either learning to drive or are newly qualified,” said PCSO Steed. “It’s so important for us to reach out whilst they’re still in the early stages of driving.
“Our aim is to encourage them to make safe decisions now and in the future, whilst highlighting the consequences of dangerous choices.
“Driving can bring an amazing sense of independence. We just want to make sure that young people enjoy this new chapter of their lives safely to protect themselves and those around them.”
Alongside the demonstration, students attended a road safety session focused on the "Fatal Five" – the five most common causes of fatal and serious collisions. These include inappropriate or excessive speed, not wearing a seatbelt, distraction (such as mobile phone use), driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and not being physically or medically fit to drive.
To further equip them with life-saving knowledge, the group also received a basic first aid introduction, with an emphasis on how and when to perform CPR.
