The newspaper article went on to state that ‘It should be recognised that Mr Glubb’s gift is a really magnificent gesture, and when he follows it up with a promise of £200 in cash [towards the Bathing Pool] it becomes rather difficult to find the right words with which to make due acknowledgment’. Other donations towards the cost of Liskeard’s only open-air pool were £100 from Mr and Mrs Chynoweth, and £25 from an anonymous donor.