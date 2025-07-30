The event features a variety of light-hearted novelty classes sure to entertain, including crowd favourites like Loveliest Lady, Fabulous Fella, Best Junior Handler (for children 13 and under), Waggiest Tail, Bad Hair Day, Golden Oldie (for dogs aged 7+) and Best Youngster (18 months and under). Size-based categories will also be judged, alongside a Best Summer Themed Fancy Dress competition.