Stand in president, Rosemary Slee welcomed everyone to the meeting, including our guest speaker Rosemary Stammer who gave a talk on her time with the Royal Ballet. She started ballet lessons when she was just two and a half years old. She went on to perform at the International Ballet at 10 years old. She auditionedfor the Royal Ballet at 11 years old. She had to attend Ballet classes in the morning and then attend school lessons in the afternoon. Senior School was after you'd taken your O-levels and this was for two years. By the second year she had already progressed to the graduate class. She auditioned and was selected for a 4 month tour of America. In England she was only expected to perform three or four times a week, but in America she was expected to perform up to eight times a week. She travelled the world doing something she was so passionate about, and you could tell by her voice and expression on her face that passion and enthusiasm was still there.