Liskeard
Liskeard Flower Club
Members enjoyed an excellent and informative afternoon demonstration given by Angela Hyland from St Austell entitled “Trail-blazing Women”. Angela produced seven beautiful arrangements depicting trail-blazers in flower arranging and gardening, such as Mary Pope, Beth Chatto and Constance Spry, to name a few. The arrangements were all raffled off at the end of the afternoon, much to the delight of the winners.
We also enjoyed tea/coffee afterwards accompanied by a delicious home made cake made by one of our members.
There is no floral demonstration in August as the Club has a garden visit organised.
Our next Floral meeting will be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 2pm at the Dobwalls Football Club, Lantoom Way, Dobwalls, Liskeard PL14 4FL. This is a demonstration by Jenny Walters and Marion Trathen from Camborne entitled “This and That”. New and old members are very welcome to attend. Visitors £5.
Further details from Brenda Bolton, Tel: 07714 684 344. Club Website: Liskeard-flower-club-weebly.com. Club Facebook: Liskeard & District Flower Arrangement Society.
Connon Methodist Church
August 1, Food for Thought with Rev. Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
August 3, joint service at 10 am with Rev. Jonathan Budd at Trevelmond Methodist Church (Holy Communion).
Torpoint
Torpoint WI
Stand in president, Rosemary Slee welcomed everyone to the meeting, including our guest speaker Rosemary Stammer who gave a talk on her time with the Royal Ballet. She started ballet lessons when she was just two and a half years old. She went on to perform at the International Ballet at 10 years old. She auditionedfor the Royal Ballet at 11 years old. She had to attend Ballet classes in the morning and then attend school lessons in the afternoon. Senior School was after you'd taken your O-levels and this was for two years. By the second year she had already progressed to the graduate class. She auditioned and was selected for a 4 month tour of America. In England she was only expected to perform three or four times a week, but in America she was expected to perform up to eight times a week. She travelled the world doing something she was so passionate about, and you could tell by her voice and expression on her face that passion and enthusiasm was still there.
President Kerry Beats from the Wilcove WI spoke about the Virtual WI Annual Meeting which she took part in. She represented us as well as the Wilcove WI and Maker and Rame WI at the meeting. She voted on our behalf on the ' Bystanders can be lifesavers' resolution. Despite the trepidation the meeting went smoothly.
Reminders of the Rame Peninsula Team Meeting on September 27, at the Wilcove Village Hall.
Also next month is our summer party, committee members need to be there at 4pm, start time is 5pm.
Competition Letter O; 1st Sue Hale; 2nd Kathryn Smith; 3rd Sandy Luscombe
Flowers; 1st Jean Morgan; 2nd Joan Jones; 3rd Sue Hale
A lovely evening was had by all. Our next meeting will be our Summer Party on August 27, at 5pm at St James Church Hall.
Trematon
Trematon WI
After a confusion re room hire ladies from Trematon WI settled into their evening meeting and were welcomed by President Pauline Newman. Our Speaker (for the first time) was Alison Donuhue from Studio Couture, Liskeard.
Alison took us through her fascinating life of designing and producing costumes for Stage, Screen and Commercial TV. The talk was enthralling and one of the best we had ever had, so varied and so interesting and in times a bit risque. She showed us photographs of a selection of costumes she had produced for Jane Austin classics, Sense and Sensibility, Persuasion and many more productions on screen and television. A very talented lady and opened our eyes to the behind screen happenings on these classics. There were many questions from our ladies and I am sure a lot of us will visit her new business in Liskeard for guidance on how or not to do our own designs. We studied the books of photos she brought with her of the designs in awe of her wonderful work.
After breaking for refreshments we had Board headlines from Pam Potterton Secretary and details of future events.
Monthly Competition : Dressed Doll 1st Pam Potterton, 2nd Mary Grant, 3rd Marcia Alexander
Flower of the month: 1st Jane Smith, 2nd Marcia Alexander and joint, 3rd Hilary Greene and Joy Crump. The next ladies that lunch will be on September 8, at 12 noon at Windy Ridge with a visit to Kernow Mill.
The next monthly meeting will be on September 16, at Saltash Baptist Church 7pm where we will be making Christmas decorations for the Saltash Christmas Tree Festival. New Members are aways welcome, we are a fun group, contact Secretary Pam Potteron (01752 842153 for details).
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
Sunday, August 3, 9.30am Holy Communion
St Ive
St Ive Parish Church
On Sunday, August 3, the United Service will at at 11.15am. A time of fellowship and chat will follow the service. With tea, coffee and biscuits. All are welcome.
Creams teas will take place at St Ive Parish Church on the following dates: Sunday, August 10 and August 24.
All held from 2pm to 4pm. Come and share a time of chat while enjoying a cream tea.
Callington
Callington Methodist Church
We had a great time at our 'Callington Toddle In' Summer Party. Thanks for the yummy food and the gift of craft material and sensory toys from one of our lovely families. To those of you who are moving on in September we send our love and all good wishes as you start school - we will miss you!!
We are now on our break and will be back on Thursday, September 4, 9.30am to 11.30am at Callington Methodist Church.. Hope to see some of you at our Grub Club on August 14, 21 and 28 - have a great Summer.
Downderry
Village Hall
Summer Play in the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start - The Village Hall Drama Group presents 'Hello, is there any body there?'
A farce by Ian Hornby and directed by Marian Candy. All is dull and peaceful at Squire Grange. Lady Amelia searches for new ideas for her latest mystery novel as Sir Malcolm sleeps off the excesses of another idle day. Family friend Freddy is persuaded to try and think of new ideas, Meanwhile the hapless Vic Tim arrives and is promptly dispatched by an unknown assailant. Everyone tries hard to discover the murderer before he or she can strike again. Smalls, the butler, and Mabel, the maid, try to assist the inept police, Inspector Dianne Sides, DC Fickey, WPC Nunnall, but not in time to prevent another murder. Eventually Miss Marbles arrives to reveal, Agatha Christie-style, the culprit, or does she!
There will be a reasonably priced bar and raffle each night. To purchase tickets go online at www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk or attend any of the fundraising events in the Village Hall.
