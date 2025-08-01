FOWEY’S all-weather lifeboat has been given a spectacular send-off after nearly 30 years in the port.
The Maurice and Joyce Hardy vessel, which is being replaced by a smaller lifeboat, left Fowey for the final time on the afternoon of Friday, August 1.
A flotilla of colourful boats co-ordinated by Fowey Harbour Commissioners followed the all-weather lifeboat out to sea while crowds watched from the shore.
The eye-catching flotilla included other lifeboats, harbour boats, working and trip boats, gigs, and private vessels which were encouraged to display bunting, flags or RNLI colours.
The all-weather lifeboat, which arrived in Fowey in September 1996, launched on 314 shouts, aiding 462 people and saving 22 lives. The vessel spent nearly 600 hours at sea on service.
