A WIDE range of activities are planned for this year’s Fowey Royal Regatta which takes place from Sunday, August 17, to Saturday, August 23.
Many thousands of visitors descend upon on the town every August to witness and take part in the week of events. Traditional land-based activities include the carnival procession, crab-catching and car show, while on the water there will be the town’s sailing regatta, as well as gig and paddle-board racing.
The Regatta Service in Fowey Church on Sunday will kick the week off, while Monday will see the traditional Crab Catching Competition at Albert Quay Pontoon. The event is a regatta favourite to start off the kid’s entertainment for the week with prizes awarded for the best specimens caught during the contest.
Later the same day, the Flora Dance and Royalty Crowning will be held at Fowey Hall Hotel. The crowning of this year’s Regatta Royalty, including the Carnival Queen and Fairy Queen, will see mayor of Fowey Lynn Simms officiate with the help of town crier Alan Giles.
The Flora Dance around Fowey takes place after the crowning. The public can prepare for the dance with a workshop on the Town Quay at 11am and before the dance begins.
Tuesday will see the stand up paddle-boarding (SUP) and raft racing on the harbour. The SUP course will be circular and finish off at the Town Quay for those who want to spectate and cheer. The Open Race, which starts at 5.30pm, will consist of two laps, while the junior race runs over a single lap.
The homemade rafts race from Albert Quay to Town Quay will begin at 6pm for juniors and 6.15pm for adults. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest and best-decorated adult and children’s crafts.
Wednesday will start off with the traders carnival which will see people donning costumes and even decorating their premises. The theme for the 2025 outing is ‘Cornwall through the years’.
The Grand Carnival will take place will start at Squires Field at 6.30pm and set off on a procession through town to cheering crowds.
Thursday will see the return of The Car Show and Parade. Public viewing for this year’s outing at Fowey River Academy begins at 2pm until 5pm, with the awards presentation taking place at 4.15pm. Visitors will be lining the ancient streets of Fowey at 5pm when the parade commences.
On Friday, youngsters can show off their best sand sculpting skills at Readymoney Beach in the Sand Sculpture Competition.
After gig rowing takes place during the day, the traditional firework display on Saturday night at 10pm will finish off the week’s festivities in style.
Programmes which list the week’s variety of events are available around Fowey at Four Turnings Garage, Fowey British Legion, The Ship Inn, Fowey Shrew Books, Fowey Harbour Commissioners, The Fowey River Gallery and Cornwall Seafari at The Salty Dog Cafe.
For further details, visit www.foweyregatta.co.uk or follow Fowey Regatta Week on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FoweyRoyalRegatta
