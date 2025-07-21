DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision near Looe on Friday, July 18.
Emergency services were called at around 9am to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A387 Polperro Road, at the junction for Oaklands Holiday Park. The crash involved a black Suzuki motorcycle and a blue Peugeot 2008.
Tragically, despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency responders, the motorcyclist – a man in his 30s from the St Austell area – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic collision investigation was carried out. The Roads Policing Unit has expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and patience during the incident.
Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to come forward. Information can be submitted by calling 101 or via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting log number 212 of July 18.
