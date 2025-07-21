New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Atlantic Bays Holiday Park at St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Harlyn Sands Holiday Park at Harlyn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 18
• Rated 5: Sea Acres Holiday Park at Kennack Sands, Kuggar, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on July 17
• Rated 5: Rasta Roast Coffee Shop at Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Ground Floor Unit 3, Burley Court, Pillmere Drive, Saltash; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Killigarth Manor at Killigarth Manor Caravan Park, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Prideaux Place at Tregirls Lane, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Stein's Cafe at Rick Steins Restaurant, 8 - 10 Middle Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Stein's Patisserie at Steins Patisserie, 1 Lanadwell Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: The Bookshelf And Tearooms at The Book Shelf, 96 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Mullion Golf Club at Cury, Helston, Cornwall; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Sunny Corner at Beach Cafe, Sea Front, Portreath, Redruth; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Panch Puran Restaurant & Kebab Hub at Panch Puran Restaurant, 3 Highshore House, New Bridge Street, Truro; rated on July 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Harbour Inn at The Harbour Inn, Commercial Road, Porthleven, Helston; rated on July 16
• Rated 5: Padstow Brewing Company Tap Room at 4 - 6 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: The Old Ship at The Old Ship Hotel, Mill Square, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: The Cadgwith Cove Inn at Cadgwith Cove Inn, Cadgwith, Ruan Minor, Helston; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Try Dowr at Lemon Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on July 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mayfield at Mayfield Barn, White Cross, Cury, Helston; rated on July 8
• Rated 5: BK Takeaway at Trevornick Holiday Park, Holywell Bay, Cornwall; rated on July 4