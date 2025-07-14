Liskeard
In Bloom
Judges from the South West in Bloom competition were left impressed during their visit to Liskeard to assess the town’s entry in the Commercial, Leisure and Tourism category.
John Hesketh, chair of Liskeard in Bloom, said: “We’ve always seen Fore Street as a key part of the town’s retail offer and our volunteer gardeners take extra time and trouble to keep the planting going throughout the year – watering every day is the secret to long-lasting blooms, as well as a lot of TLC.”
Results of the regional competition will be announced at the final in October.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, July 20 - Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, July 20 - Holy Communion at 10am.
Recycling for charity
Make money for charities e.g. collecting plastic milk bottle tops to raise funds and awareness for e.g. DFW Blood Bikes charity. Please place them in the blue bins in the parish hall car park at Upton Cross. The free Blood Bike courier service for the NHS, transports Samples, Blood plus Products, Medical Equipment and more, visiting hospitals, GP surgeries, Dialysis Units, Air Ambulances and patient’s homes. This is all at no cost to the NHS. All riders, drivers and coordinators are volunteers.
Devon Free Wheelers link up with South West Blood Bikes and Cornwall Blood Bikes to offer a service further afield. You can donate in many ways. You can text DFW and your donation amount. Find out more, or to volunteer, visit the website: www.devonfreewheelers.org.uk
Find out more how to make money for charities via www.south-hill.co.uk/charity-recycling
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
The enthusiastic team (including Bailey the dog) from Clark’s Auction rooms got the evening underway by explaining how they pride themselves in finding new homes for treasures old and new.
Attracting a worldwide audience of buyers and sellers, often items find their way back to their country of origin. Clark’s offer the complete service from valuations, dating and lotting items, photographing and cataloguing through to the excitement of the viewing and sale days. There are various ways to bid — on commission, online, by phone or in the room – all are welcome. The message to us all was not to dismiss anything — it’s always worth enquiring and we are lucky to have this service locally.
Mr Clark was then on hand to provide valuations of curios that had been brought in – some nice surprises and interesting information shared. Meanwhile, the staff brought a variety of silverware to the tables for the ladies to identify hallmarks, dates, letters etc and work out where and when the items were made – a fascinating challenge, which motivated everyone to look a bit more closely at items at home!
The business part of the meeting included plenty of events that members could involve themselves in, as well as some which had been completed during the month of June – a village litter pick, a walk up Tregarrick Tor and watching a cookery demonstration (not all at the same time!)
July’s competitions both had a record amount of entries Flower of the Month winners were: 1st Jill Pascoe, 2nd Sue Turpin, 3rd Jo Hodkinson.
The judge was delighted by the array of beautiful treasures to choose winners for ‘An item of old jewellery’: 1st Christina Tubby, 2nd Sue Hill, 3rd Jo Hodgkinson.
Pensilva WI Horticultural show September, July 13, look forward to entries.
Next meeting is on Wednesday, August 13 — the annual mystery trip, who knows where it will take us for the afternoon and evening.
North Hill
Parish Council
Planning applications discussed during the North Hill Parish Council meeting included:
PA25/02956 – 3 Mill Lane, Bathpool, PL15 7NW – Demolition of attached existing extension and reconstruction to form two storey extension with associated alterations – a site visit took place on the 18th June 2025 where all Councillors who had been present confirmed they had no objection. A discussion was held regarding building regulations which would enforce appropriate boundaries.
Resolved that it was proposed Cllr H Budge and seconded Cllr C Dennis that there was no objection to the application. Cllr A Parsons abstained.
PA25/04372 – The Bull Pen, Tolcarne Road, North Hill – Change of use from redundant agricultural barn to dwelling – a site meeting was considered to be not needed due to Full Council having recently visited the site on two occasions. The clerk confirmed that the site owner had clarified that the previous applications of PA21/06576 and PA24/00688 had expired thus the latest application to extend.
Resolved that it was proposed by Cllr R Randall and seconded by Cllr H Budge with all in favour that there was no objections.
Other recommendations forwarded from Cornwall Council included
PA25/02742 – Penhallow, Chapel Lane, North Hill, PL15 7PQ - Proposal Demolition of existing wooden carport and replacement with single-storey extension, construction of a single-storey extension to the side and rear of the dwelling, installation of solar panels and other associated works without compliance of Condition 2 of Decision Notice PA24/05278 dated 20.11.2024 – approved – this was noted for information.
PA25/02836 - Land at Coads Green, Launceston, PL15 7LY - Proposal Application for Permission in Principle for the construction of up to 5 dwellings (minimum of three, maximum of five) – granted – this was noted for information. A discussion was held as the clerk had requested further information in relation to this application in May 2025 however not received a response. It was agreed that applications for permission in principle would be commented upon regardless of the amount of information available.
PA25/04632 - Land North East Of West Tremollett, Coads Green, PL15 7NA - Prior notification of agricultural or forestry development for dry storage building – this was noted for information.
Other matters discussed included an update on the community emergency plan. A list of contacts was now being compiled to add to the plan. Parking at North Hill Village Hall was again discussed in detail as this is an ongoing problem for the village hall. North Hill Village Hall holds a variety of different activities on a regular basis, often attended by members of the community who may have limited physical ability to walk any distance. Parking in the village hall was primarily for users of the village hall, who were frequently attending to find they cannot park due to the number of local parishioners already using the car park from the village. It was resolved that signage would be put in the car park to kindly request that spaces are left for the patrons of the village hall. It was agreed that if this does not solve the problem, discussion would need to be held regarding alternative options. Also debated was the frequent speeding through Coads Green, given the local primary school. Highways had been contacted about this and were looking to complete radarclass monitoring, speeding vehicles would be reported to the police.
The next meeting is due to take place on August 4 at North Hill Village Hall. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, alternatively, should any members of the public wish to add any issues to the agenda for discussion, do email the clerk on [email protected]
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
July 18 — Food for Thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
July 20 — Cluster service at Mount Methodist Church with Rev Janet Park at 11am (Holy Communion).
July 21 — Knit and Natter shared lunch at 1am.
Dobwalls
United Church
Sunday, July 20 — 11am Cluster Service at Mount.
Thursday, July 24 — 2pm Knit & Natter.
Saturday, July 26 — 7pm Burraton Male Voice Choir.
St Ive
Parish Church
Morning Service at St Ive Parish Church, will be on Sunday, July 20, to start at 11.15am.
Tea and biscuits and chat to follow the service. All welcome.
Advance notice: Creams teas will take place at St Ive Parish Church on the following dates: Sunday, July 27 and August 10 and 24.
All held from 2pm to 4pm.
Come and share a time of chat while enjoying a cream tea.
Lansallos
Fete
By kind permission of Ms Tess Silkstone, the popular Lansallos Fete will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 26, in the lovely, tranquil setting of the Old Rectory gardens next to St Ildierna (in the church if wet).
There's plenty of parking in the National Trust car park just 200 metres up the road. Entry is free (though donations will be welcome), with proceeds of the fete going towards the cost of maintaining this lovely, medieval place of worship.
There'll be bargains galore on an exciting variety of stalls selling delicious home-baked cakes, home-made jams, marmalades and chutneys, bric-a-brac, lots of childrens' toys, books, jigsaws, plants and plenty more. Games to be played will include a tin can shy, skittles, hoop-la, bra-pong, horseshoe throwing, marbles-in-a-pot, jar-pong and splat-the-rat.
Ice cream cornets can be enjoyed for the unbeatable price of just £1 each, and clotted cream teas (jam first of course in Cornwall) for only £3 including tea or coffee. A raffle will be held with loads of attractive prizes, as well as that old favourite, a tombola, with more wonderful prizes to be won, especially for children.
This will be a good, old-fashioned fete, just like they used to be, so do come along and enjoy the fun. Why not combine your visit with a trip to the beautiful Lansallos Cove, down an old smugglers' path next to the church? Don't miss this unique fete, it's the best in the west.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA. Our Communion Service starts at 10.30am.
All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background. www.cleerway.org.uk
