Other matters discussed included an update on the community emergency plan. A list of contacts was now being compiled to add to the plan. Parking at North Hill Village Hall was again discussed in detail as this is an ongoing problem for the village hall. North Hill Village Hall holds a variety of different activities on a regular basis, often attended by members of the community who may have limited physical ability to walk any distance. Parking in the village hall was primarily for users of the village hall, who were frequently attending to find they cannot park due to the number of local parishioners already using the car park from the village. It was resolved that signage would be put in the car park to kindly request that spaces are left for the patrons of the village hall. It was agreed that if this does not solve the problem, discussion would need to be held regarding alternative options. Also debated was the frequent speeding through Coads Green, given the local primary school. Highways had been contacted about this and were looking to complete radarclass monitoring, speeding vehicles would be reported to the police.