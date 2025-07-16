As part of the day, Young Enterprise showcased its work supporting schools in delivering enterprise and financial education, helping young people develop essential life and work skills.
Educators explored how environmental themes, such as recycling and sustainability, can be integrated into enterprise learning, and how SUEZ and other local business can help support the education of young people across Cornwall around careers and green skills.
Carrie Childs from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Careers Hub then wrapped up the morning session with a talk about the unique experience young people have growing up in Cornwall, focusing on those most at risk of disengagement and NEET (not in education, employment and training).
The event offered educators a fun and informative behind-the-scenes tour of the facility, where they learned how household recycling is sorted and processed. Operated by SUEZ on behalf of Cornwall Council, the centre plays a crucial role in managing waste responsibly and promoting sustainability across the region.
One key highlight of the day was hearing from a team of year ten Young Enterprise alumni from Newquay Tretherras. Last year they set up a business where they collected discarded plastic bottle tops and repurposed them into items such as surf wax combs and book marks.
They won the South West finals in 2024 and went on to represent Cornwall at the UK Young Enterprise Company of the Year competition. They provided a real insight into what it was like to take part in the programme.
Ellie Denno from Young Enterprise said: “We enjoyed going out to the markets the most and selling the products. It was nice to get that adrenaline rush when we won and the hard work was worth it”
“It was brilliant to see everyone so engaged and excited about the potential for enterprise education linked to environmental themes.
“Our collaboration with SUEZ allows us to make real-world learning come alive for the young people of Cornwall.”
Sarah Cotton, community liaison manager SUEZ added: “We’re proud to offer educational tours at our facilities, helping people of all ages learn more about sustainability and career pathways in the recycling and environmental sector. Events like this show how industry and education can work together for a more sustainable future.”
Educators were described by the organisers of the event as leaving the session energised, with new ideas and practical insights all while ready to ‘inspire the next generation of changemakers.’
To find out how to get involved with Young Enterprise, as a volunteer, an educator or a young person contact [email protected]
If anyone would like to organise their own educational tour of the Bodmin materials recycling facility, or the Cornwall energy recovery centre in St Dennis, go to www.suezcornwall.co.uk/community-and-education/education-activities
