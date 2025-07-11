The package that's within the Bill now provides dignity for those unable to work, supports those who can work and will, and reduces anxiety for anyone currently in the system, including: ending the indignity of those with severe conditions being put through endless degrading reassessments; the biggest boost to out-of-work support since 1980 – including the biggest ever permanent boost to the base rate of Universal Credit - putting hundreds of pounds in the pockets of low-income families; lifting 50,000 children out of poverty; and record employment support to help sick and disabled people into work, reduce the disability employment gap and reduce poverty.