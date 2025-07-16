Type two diabetics Mark Phillips, 53, from Bodmin and Steve Williams, 51, from St Austell, say they are a lot lighter and happier these days, having lost several stone through engagement in sport.
Having signed up for health-orientated exercise sessions, they’ve lost stones in weight and are enjoying regular sport.
When Steve Williams was invited to attend a Diabetes Activity Day at St Austell Leisure Centre in January this year, he had what he terms “a wakeup call”.
“I was a truck driver for 25 years, eating all the wrong things and sitting down a lot,” said Steve. “I weighed twenty stone and knew a change in lifestyle was needed if I was to avoid long-term ill health.
“Playing sport hadn’t seemed like an option but that all changed when I went to the awareness day and saw what was available.
“GLL’s Healthwise scheme entitles you to half price leisure centre membership, so I joined, and had an in-depth consultation with the Healthwise Facilitator Steve Inglefield who created an exercise plan to suit my goals. Steve continues monitoring my progress and I’m so grateful to him and the team for all their help.
“I’ve lost about three stone in the last seven months and feel much fitter. My mental health has improved, and I play pickleball, badminton, walking football each week – as well as doing basic circuit training.
“I’m so chuffed with what I and others in the group have achieved so far. It’s honestly been life changing.”
Mark Phillips admits that he wasn’t very mobile before being referred for Friday wellbeing walks at Bodmin Leisure Centre. Using a buggy to get around, he ‘d been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and weighed 26 stone.
Eighteen months later, Mark has lost four stone in weight and can walk nearly two miles in 60 minutes.
“I’d become a couch potato and was feeling quite depressed,” he said. “I’m a massive football fan, and my goal was always to start taking part in the walking football session that Bodmin Leisure Centre offers on a Friday – which I now do.
“I’ve come a long way, made good friends and feel so much happier. I’ve even got calf muscles!”
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the staff-owned social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres in Cornwall on behalf of the Cornwall Council.
“It’s so rewarding to see the progress that Mark, Steve and the other participants have made,” said Karen Edmond, GLL’s community sport manager in Cornwall.
“People are referred to us through partner agencies and the difference getting active can make is honestly amazing.”
GLL’s health partners are Active Cornwall, Diabetes UK, Practice Diabetic Nurses, Healthy Cornwall Active Travel Social Prescribers, The Cornwall Bicycle Project and the Arthritis Trust.
For more information, visit www.better.org.uk/healthy-communities/better-health-for-me
