PEOPLE in the St Austell area are being asked to share their local knowledge about a number of remarkable private houses built in coastal locations.
Historic England is requesting help from the public, as part of its Missing Pieces Project, to gather more information about certain listed buildings around the country’s coast.
In the St Austell area, the organisation has picked out three properties about which it would like more details, stories, photographs, drawings and audio recordings.
Their locations are pinpointed on an interactive map - https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/missing-pieces/seaside-stories/#Map
The two-storey property, which was given listed building protection in 1981, has great views over the sea.
The house features a flat roof with railings and has tiled verandahs. A picture of the property on the Historic England website was taken as part of the Images of England project which aimed to provide a photographic record of listed buildings at the turn of the century.
Local historian Lyndon Allen has posted another picture of the house, from the 1970s, on the website.
The other two special properties selected by Historic England in the area are both on the Chapel Point promontory south of Portmellon, near Mevagissey.
The Gate House, as the name implies, is the first of the houses on the headland above Colona Beach.
The grade II listed property is one of three Arts and Crafts-style house designed at the location by architect John Campbell in the 1930s.
Meanwhile, Point Head, another grade II listed property, is the smallest of the three stand-out houses.
The third property at Chapel Point, though not on the interactive map, is Chapel Point House.
People can take part in the project via https://historicengland.org.uk/SeasideStories
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.