MURDER
JAMES DESBOROUGH, 38, of Old Oak Woods, Lower Sticker appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with the murder of Daniel Coleman between 2 June and 7 July. His trial was fixed for 26 January and he was remanded in custody.
DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING
PAUL KINGCOMBE, 51, of Collin Close, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing the death of Paul May by dangerous driving and serious injury to Nathan Andrews and Whitney and Helen May on the A388 near St Dominick on 27 December 2022. He was given an interim driving ban until he is sentenced on 25 July.
FRAUD
TRUDY THOMPSON, 54, of Henley Fort Bungalows, The Mount, Guildford faces nine charges of fraud involving enterprises she was involved in in Tywardreath near Fowey including the village shop which she owned the freehold of. She has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with:
Fraud by abuse of position, jointly with Joshua Taylor, committed fraud while occupying a company director position of Hunter Grange Investment Ltd, in which they were expected to safeguard the financial interests of multiple people who had made loans to the company, they dishonestly abused that position intending to expose those people to the risk of loss in the amount of £450,000.
In 2015 and 2016 at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath, making two invoices listing a six-week entrepreneurial training course and the purchase of 15 bicycles, knowing they were designed for use in the course of or in connection with fraud.
Committed fraud by falsely claiming to be the lawful owner of two wind turbines located at Newhouse Farm, which she was not, and sold them to a couple intending to make a £457.62 gain.
Jointly with Joshua Taylor, committed fraud by dishonestly making false representations to facilitate a loan, namely that they were due to receive a £1m donation from an unspecified source and were also due to be paid £100,000 for corporate coaching work which could be used to repay the loan, neither of which was true intending to expose a woman to risk the loss of £10,000 and a man to risk the loss of £40,000.
Committed fraud by making false representations to facilitate loans, namely claiming she had a trust fund and owned two houses in Guildford which was untrue, intending to expose a woman to lose £20,000.
Jointly with Joshua Taylor, committed fraud by making a false representation namely that a loan of £10,000 made by a man would be used to top-up an enterprise fund for the benefit of Tywardreath village which would result in them reaching the financial target needed to allow an application for match funding to be made – instead the money was used for personal expenditure.
Jointly with Joshua Taylor, committed fraud by making false representations to facilitate a loan namely claiming they were due to receive £1m donation from an unspecified source and were due to be paid £100,000 for corporate coaching work which would be used to repay the loan neither of which were true intending to expose one man to lose £10,000 and a second man £40,000.
Jointly with Joshua Tayler, committed fraud by making false representations to facilitate a loan namely that Thompson was intending to donate £1m of her personal assets to support the Tywardreath village schemes which was not true exposing a couple to a risk of loss of £12,000.
Her business partner, JOSHUA TAYLOR, 35, of Horseshoes, Prestwick Lane, Grayswood, Hazelmere faces eight charges which include: At Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath committing fraud by making false representations to obtain a publicly funded grant in the amount of £33,200 from Par Bay Big Local, namely that the money would be used for a bike hire business and entrepreneurial training but instead used the money for personal expenditure gaining £33,200 for himself.
Their cases will next be heard at Truro Crown Court on 8 August and they have been ordered to appear.
SCOTT MACFARLANE, 50, of Carminow Way, Newquay pleaded guilty to using a stolen bank card to buy alcohol and cigarettes in Newquay last September. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
SEX OFFENCES
ANDREW SPELLING, 41, of Southbourne Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to making 406 Category A, 330 Category B and 316 Category C images of children in 2023. His trial is fixed for 10 November.
PAUL BEBBINGTON, 66, of Snowlands, Par was given a custodial sentence of 15 years and 10 months when he appeared at Truro Crown Court and changed his plea to guilty on 14 sex charges against children. They include indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl and a boy. He continues to deny a charge of raping a girl under 13. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order which will last for 30 years and he is prohibited from having any contact with any child aged under 16 unless not reasonably avoidable in everyday life or with the consent of the child’s parent or guardian who must be aware of his convictions and with the express approval of social services
BRADLEY FITZPATRICK, 20, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a woman in Bodmin on 17 December 2021. His trial will be held on 16 February. He has already pleaded guilty to, in May 2022, making ten of the most serious Category A videos of children and 11 Category C images and possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead unknown animal. He was released on conditional bail with an 8pm to 8am daily curfew and not to contact any of the prosecution witnesses.
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
AARON JACKA, 28, of Trenoweth Estate, North Country, Redruth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to falsely imprisoning a woman at Crantock, Newquay on 21 May, to assaulting her between 19 and 22 May and to causing her to engage in non-penetrative sex without her consent at Roadford Lake on 21 May. He was remanded in custody with his trial fixed for 19 November.
INTIMIDATED WITNESS
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of HMP Exeter who is awaiting trial on numerous charges including raping a woman in Bude on 10 March and assaulting a man and possessing a knife in a public place in Bude on 12 March appeared in Truro Crown Court last week when he pleaded not guilty to intimidating one of his victims by attending her home on 12 March in order to cause damage. His trial was fixed for 5 September and he was remanded in custody.
ROBBERY
ERIC GREEN, 40, of Woburn Road, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a man and a woman of cash, ID documents and a tobacco pouch at an address in North Petherwin in June 2024, threatening the man with a metal bar and threatening the woman with a metal wrench and a knife. He was remanded in custody after he failed to surrender to bail and his trial fixed for 8 October.
ASSAULT
TANUJA WIGNESWARAN, 52, of Tanyas, Fourwinds, Bodmin changed her plea to guilty on charges of assaulting a man at Penlan Garage, Bodmin in July and November last year. She was remanded in custody until her next hearing on 22 July when she will appear on a prison link. Bail was refused with magistrates stating she was likely to offend or cause injury or fear of injury to an associated person as she had already broken her bail conditions by having direct contact with her victim at Penlan Garage on 2 July. She had denied this offence but the case was proved.
JAMIE MATTHEWS, 36, of Thanckes Drive, Torpoint pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Torpoint on 4 July. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 22 July.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
GARETH FOX, 36, of Trelawne Manor Holiday Park, Looe pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour towards a woman between October 2024 and April 2025 and not guilty to stalking her involving fear of violence between October 2024 and May 2025 when he persistently called, messaged and emailed her leaving abusive and threatening voicemails, attending her address on numerous occasions. He pleaded guilty to, between 20 May and 23 May, breaching a restraining order made after a conviction in October 2024. He was remanded in custody and his trial fixed for 1 December.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAKE GARRATLY, 30, of Dellohay Park, Saltash was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 4 July not to contact or threaten a woman or go to a flat in Dellohay Park, Saltash.
STALKING
SARAH HALL, 36, of Lady Beam Court, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking involving fear of violence between January 2004 and April 2025 at Callington causing a woman to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her when she sent in excess of 100 messages and voice notes that were threatening and abusive in nature and that she threatened to cause harm. She also pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Callington on 14 April when she damaged a car belonging to the woman she was stalking. She was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years. She must abstain from consuming any alcohol until 8 November and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim and one other person or attend an address in Callington until 11 July 2030.
CATHERINE FAHY, 59, of Cory Close, Wainhouse Corner, Bude was remanded in custody when she appeared at Truro Crown Court after she failed to attend court on a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress between August 2021 and November 2024 at Cory Close by repeatedly filming, swearing, staring, gesticulating, following, photographing and shouting obscenities towards a woman – an offence she has denied. She pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to bail and was remanded in custody until the next hearing.
WILFUL NEGLECT
DANIELLE HANMER, 36, of Sunrising, Looe was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of being a care worker who ill-treated or wilfully neglected a woman she was caring for in Liskeard in 2023.
BURGLARY
JORDAN ROBERTS, 24, of Poltair Court, St Austell pleaded guilty to burgling a dwelling at Poltair Court on 3 July with intent to cause damage, damaging the front door of the property which belongs to Ocean Housing and damaging a wardrobe and curtain pole belonging to the female occupant. He was remanded in custody until the next hearing on 22 July.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
OWEN MITCHELL-FRYER, 30, of NFA, Liskeard has been sentenced to a community order for causing damage to Kivells estate agent’s window on Bay Tree Hill, Liskeard on 26 March. The order requires him to have drug rehabilitation treatment and he has to pay £876 compensation. He also pleaded guilty to stealing £124 worth of vodka from Morrisons in Liskeard on 21 December and failing to surrender to court bail at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on 2 January. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
CARRIE-ANNE MILTON, 43, of Tregarrick, Looe was found guilty of, between 10 April 2024 and 10 May 2024, at The Old Barn, Widegates failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that the needs of 18 goats were met by failing to provide adequate nutrition, bedding, fresh clean drinking water, a suitable environment, access to a paddock containing suitable browsing foods and veterinary attention as required and found guilty of failing to ensure the needs of 16 ducks and 28 chickens and cockerels were met by failing to provide a suitable exercise area, adequate bedding and bedding area, appropriate nutrition, fresh, clean drinking water and there were insufficient perches. She had denied both offences. The animals were seized under the Animal Welfare Act. She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £3,500 costs and a £120 victim surcharge. She was disqualified from keeping all animals except dogs, cats, fish and horses for ten years.
KERRIE MILTON, 68, of Tregarrick, Looe was also found guilty of both offences which she too had denied. She was given a conditional discharge for three years and has to pay a £26 surcharge and £2,500 costs. She was disqualified from keeping all animals except dogs, cats, fish and horses for ten years.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
KIERAN PEDLAR, 37 of Rhind Street, Bodmin has had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up to magistrates’ court to face a charge of possessing 0.907 grams of cocaine at Newquay Police Station on 19 April.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ZOE GROWDEN, 32, of Stannary Road, Stenalees pleaded guilty to driving through St Stephen on 20 February with 5.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. She was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES CHAPMAN, 44, of Pochin House, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Charlestown Road, St Austell on 17 January with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and to driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £461 and ordered to pay £184 surcharge and £85 costs.
JEREMY BREWER, 60, of North Street, Tywardreath pleaded guilty to driving at Par on 17 January with 55 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and to having no MOT. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
WAYNE CHRISTIAN, 49, of Wallace Road, Bodmin had the case proved on two charges of failing to tell police who was riding a Suzuki who was alleged to have been guilty of the offence. He was fined £1320 and ordered to pay a £528 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
SPEEDING
DR ASSAL JAVADZADEH TABATABAI, 37, of Appletree Lane, Carlyon Bay pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at Saltash in July 2023. He was fined £640 and ordered to pay a £256 surcharge and £90 costs. He had five points put on his licence and was spared a totting disqualification because he said the disruption of using public transport to get to his dental practice would put patients and staff at risk.
OZWALD FREEMAN, 50, of Castle Hill, Liskeard has been banned for driving for six months under the totting procedure after he pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 between Trerulefoot and Carkeel in January and December. He was fined £166 for each offence and ordered to pay £90 costs.
