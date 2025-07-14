SARAH HALL, 36, of Lady Beam Court, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking involving fear of violence between January 2004 and April 2025 at Callington causing a woman to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her when she sent in excess of 100 messages and voice notes that were threatening and abusive in nature and that she threatened to cause harm. She also pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Callington on 14 April when she damaged a car belonging to the woman she was stalking. She was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years. She must abstain from consuming any alcohol until 8 November and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim and one other person or attend an address in Callington until 11 July 2030.