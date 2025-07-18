Emergency services were called to reports of an unconscious man being located on the ground at Bell Lane in the town in the evening of Thursday, June 17.
A resident told Tindle Newspapers Cornwall that they had seen a helicopter from Cornwall Air Ambulance circling above the town, and reported seeing a scene guard at the top of Bell Lane where it intersects with Fore Street in the town centre.
After being called by the ambulance service to attend the scene, police investigated reports that two suspects were seen stamping on the victim’s head prior to leaving the scene.
The victim was taken to hospital, however, he was later discharged with his injuries not considered to be life changing or life threatening.
Police have confirmed that enquiries to locate the suspects they wish to speak to in connection with this case are ongoing and that they are seeking information from the public.
Anyone who may have information that may assist with this is asked to contact police via their website or on 101 quoting reference 50250184540.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service to Bell Lane, Bodmin, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, July 17 following a report of an unconscious man being located on the ground.
“It was reported two suspects were seen stamping on the victim’s head before leaving the scene.
“The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-changing or life-threatening and he has since been discharged.
“A scene guard was put in place but was removed a short time later.
“Enquiries to locate the suspects are ongoing.
“Anybody with information, or who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage, is asked to contact us on 101 or via our website quoting 50250184540.”
