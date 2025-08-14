TWO police constables were dismissed today (August 14) without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police after members of the misconduct panel found that their “actions amounted to gross misconduct”.
PC Grant Mackenzie and PC Dean Hunkin faced allegations that on 13 July 2023, they breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of the exercise of their duties and responsibilities.
On July 13, 2023, Mr Stephen Reardon was arrested in St Austell on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to provide a sample of breath.
The officers attended the incident and Mr Reardon was handcuffed and transported in the back of a police van for the journey to Newquay Police Station. During this time, he became unwell and after arriving at the custody unit, officers administered first-aid in the yard of the station. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.
Following an independent investigation by the IOPC after an immediate referral by the Force, a misconduct panel was held this week.
The panel determined that PC Mackenzie would be dismissed without notice and that PC Hunkin would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving police officer. Their details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing them from working within policing.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Reardon who have our utmost sympathy.
"Through their actions, the officers undermined public trust and confidence in the force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities towards Mr Reardon.
“Devon and Cornwall Police made an immediate referral to the IOPC following this incident on July 13, 2023 and has fully co-operated with the subsequent independent investigation.
“Due to Mr Reardon’s forthcoming inquest, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”
