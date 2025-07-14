A NEW luxury housing development is taking shape around a mile from the sea in a Cornish town.
The Roselyon site will feature 22 three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes at Par and is being developed by Newquay-based housebuilder Legacy Properties.
The three-storey showhome on the site has opened and all the properties are expected to be built by the end of the year.
The homes, which are being finished in painted render and timber cladding, will feature thermally-efficient windows, air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging units.
The interiors will provide open-plan kitchens and family areas, en-suites with low-level night lighting, and flexible living spaces designed with modern families in mind.
Each home will benefit from high-quality specifications, including kitchens with integrated appliances and wine coolers. Outside there will be landscaped gardens with paved patios and paved or gravel driveways.
Legacy Properties director Nick Long said: “Roselyon is a truly special site, set high in the woodland with outstanding valley views, and we’re proud to bring a development to market that celebrates both nature and contemporary family living.
“The response from early visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with many off-plan enquiries. Therefore, we’d advise booking an appointment to see our showhome as early as possible for anyone interested.”
A Legacy Properties spokesperson said: “Roselyon is perfectly placed for coastal and countryside living, with easy access to St Austell, Truro, the Eden Project and a number of picturesque Cornish beaches including Par Sands (less than a mile away), Carlyon Bay, Pentewan Sands and Readymoney Cove in Fowey.
“Commuters benefit from proximity to the A390 and mainline train services to London, Exeter and Bristol.
“The showhome at Roselyon, Par, PL24 2AB, is now open for viewings by appointment only from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.