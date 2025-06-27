A SERVICE that matches people looking for a home with those looking for some support and companionship is proving to be a lifeline for people across Cornwall.
The service is provided by Supportmatch Homeshare, in collaboration with Cornwall Council and Cornwall’s Voluntary Sector Forum. It matches people who have a spare room and need some companionship and light support with those looking for a place to live and can provide that support.
In one such case, Justin was introduced to Jane, an older person, living alone in her house near Newquay. Jane was looking for companionship and assistance around the house, while Justin needed a stable place to live.
Over the course of their two-year arrangement, Justin and Jane formed a strong friendship.
As Jane’s health began to deteriorate it was unsafe for her to continue living in her home. Justin visited her regularly while she stayed in a care home, bringing books to read together and sharing meals. With Jane’s son living abroad, Justin’s visits became a source of great comfort to her, ensuring she felt supported and connected.
Justin continued living in her house under the Homeshare arrangement, managing household tasks on her behalf. This gave Jane the option to return home should her health improve. After six months Jane sadly passed away.
Cllr Jim McKenna, Cornwall Council cabinet member for adult social care and health, said: “Justin and Jane’s experience provided mutual benefits during Jane’s final years. Justin’s companionship and assistance enriched Jane’s life, offering her warmth and friendship when she needed it most. In return, Jane’s home became a place of stability and support for Justin, allowing him to settle into his new job and life in Cornwall.
“Their story is a testament to the power of home sharing, making meaningful connections and providing practical solutions to housing challenges.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.