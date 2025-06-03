New research reveals the growing trend of “improve, not move” as affordability pressures reshape the home and garden market in 2025
The Homes Unhooked 2025–2026 report surveyed more than 2,000 adults living in the UK and used responses to provide a detailed analysis of consumer behaviour, purchasing decisions and emerging trends across the home and garden sectors.
One of the most surprising findings from the research, was that one in five homeowners (20 per cent) would like to move house but find it financially unfeasible - an increase from 13 per cent two years ago.
With rising living costs, causing financial uncertainty and an increasingly unaffordable housing market, millions of homeowners are instead putting plans to move on hold and are instead investing in their current homes - a promising sign for the home improvement industry.
Over half of people (54 per cent) are intending to make home improvements over the next 12 months, with the most popular plans including decorating (31 per cent), landscaping the garden (21 per cent), laying new flooring (12 per cent), installing a new bathroom (11 per cent), creating an outdoor dining and entertaining area (11 per cent), fitting new windows or doors (11 per cent) and installing a new kitchen (11 per cent).
The research, which was carried out by home and garden PR agency Unhooked Communications for the Homes Unhooked 2025-2026 report, found that the motivations behind investments are evolving. Practical concerns like making better use of existing space increased slightly since 2023 – 23 per cent up from 22 per cent – while comfort and wellbeing, which was a big consideration during and after the pandemic, saw a decline from 35 per cent to 23 per cent.
It was also found that social factors are growing in importance, according to the research, with the number of people saying they are improving their homes to impress or inspire others doubling from 7 per cent in 2023 to 14 per cent.
Discussing the findings, Claire Gamble, managing director of Unhooked Communications, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, high interest rates and a slower property market, many homeowners feel trapped. They’re unable to move but are keen to make their current homes work better for them. This presents a big opportunity for businesses offering solutions that help people improve and future-proof their living spaces.
“Our research shows there’s been a shift over the last couple of years in how people think about their homes and how they spend on them. From garden landscaping to structural renovations, consumers are focusing on long-term value and versatility. For brands in the home, garden and construction space, this means adapting their messaging to speak to a more considered and cost-conscious audience; one that still has aspirations for their home, but is more focused on durability, practicality and enhancing quality of life. Brands that can show they understand homeowners’ current pressures, and offer solutions that balance aspiration with affordability, will be the ones that thrive.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.