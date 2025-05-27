ONE of the South West’s largest housebuilders has supported a man’s 104-mile race that raised money for a Plymouth hospice.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon has contributed £1,000 to Chris Agnew’s fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospice, in memory of his friend Mark Sanders, which raised £3,900 in total.
Due to injury caused on the race, Chris was not able to finish the full 104-mile race of the Cornwall coastal path that started at Coverack in the south to Porthtowan in the north, but still managed an impressive 55 miles.
Persimmon had previously donated a thousand pounds to the Hospice last year and was pleased to lend a helping hand via Chris once again, via its Community Champions scheme.
The scheme sees £700,000 spent across Britain on good causes and much-valued organisations each year. Recent local recipients include Argyle Community Foundation, Newquay Foodbank, Falmouth Boxing Club, Home-Start Kernow, and Argyle Pride.
For over 40 years, St Luke’s has been providing specialist end of life care and support to people from across Plymouth, South West Devon, and East Cornwall, whether in the home, hospital or at their specialist unit at Turnchapel.
Its teams of specialist doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and social workers work alongside other healthcare professionals including at Derriford Hospital and Livewell Southwest as part of integrated care in Devon.
Persimmon is a five-star developer with high-quality and affordable homes on sites across Cornwall and West Devon, including Bideford, Falmouth, Helston, Liskeard, Okehampton, Newquay, and Plymouth.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon sales director Jane Cartwright said: “Chris’ ambition to raise money for a Hospice that Persimmon already had a link with caught our eye and we were more than happy to support him.
“Although he wasn’t able to finish the whole race as planned, something I know Chris is gutted about, he still managed a very impressive feat for a noble cause, and is totally deserving of this donation. Well done, Chris!”
Following his mighty challenge, Chris had thanked all of those who have donated to the cause and said that the event was an opportunity to honour his friend’s memory.
Chris Agnew added: “I am really grateful to all those who donated money for St Luke’s, especially Persimmon for their large donation.
“My friend Mark was very dear to me and I just wanted to honour his memory and mark our friendship by running this race. I wish injury didn’t get in the way, but I know the money will do a lot of good.”
The money raised will help St Luke’s provide vital care to those at the end of their life.
Sarah Wallis, partnership lead at St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, commented: “We want to wish big congratulations to Chris and say thank you for raising all this money for the Hospice.
“This will help us provide the quality end of life care that people deserve, with dignity, comfort, and choice for people affected by life-limiting illnesses through delivering and influencing exceptional care.”
