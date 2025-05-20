Harbour Housing is one of the charities supported by the CCF that help people who are either homeless or facing homelessness. Kev, one of the beneficiaries of Harbour Housing, successfully moved on from their supported accommodation. When he was staying at Harbour Housing, he would often volunteer in the communal kitchen. As well as making meals for staff, residents and volunteers in the kitchen, he has helped them learn to cook. For Kev, this isn’t just about teaching a life skill, it’s a space to make people laugh, engage with them, and listen to anything they want to share.