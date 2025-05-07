MOVING house can be one of the most stressful tasks however, it isn’t only stressful for humans, with pets also feeling the move anxiety.
Cornish housebuilder, Barratt Homes, have put together ten top tips to make moving home as stress-free as possible for you and your four-legged, feathered, or even scaly companions.
Before the move:
- Reassure Pets – As packing begins, give Pets extra attention to help them feel safe and secure. Keep them away from the busiest areas when moving furniture and boxes.
- Keep familiar items close – Leave out their bedding, toys, and other well-loved items to provide a sense of comfort amid the changes.
- Plan ahead – Speak to a vet in advance if Pets suffer from travel sickness or stress.
During the move:
Safe transport is key – Ensure pets are secure in an appropriate carrier or travel harness. Cats should always travel in a carrier, even for short journeys, while dogs should be safely restrained in a car. Provide access to water and, for longer journeys, plan rest breaks.
After the move:
- Create a safe space – Set up a quiet area with their bed and toys so they have a familiar retreat while you unpack.
- Introduce them gradually – Initially keep Pets confined to one room and allow them to explore the rest of the house bit by bit. Be patient as they adjust and expect a few accidents while they settle in.
- Ease them into the new routine – If possible, take a few days off work to help your pet adjust. Check with your local authority for nearby dog-walking areas and use this as an opportunity to explore your new community together.