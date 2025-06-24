Cornwall Council has announced that it is working with Shared Lives South West to launch a call to action as part of Shared Lives Week, which ran nationally between June 23 and June 27. The annual event celebrates the growing network of carers who make a real difference in their communities.
Recently appointed Cornwall Council cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr Jim McKenna said: “The Shared Lives arrangement provides many people in Cornwall with a way to live independently but also have the support they need from within a family home.
“This network of carers in Cornwall are doing amazing things to support others to do the things that we often take for granted such as going to work, getting out to see friends and going on holiday. I’d urge anyone who thinks they might be a good fit for this sort of role to get in touch with Shared Lives South West to find out more.”
Based in Scorrier, Shared Lives South West has been transforming lives for more than 20 years. The organisation already supports hundreds of carers across the region who welcome individuals with learning disabilities, autism, mental health conditions, or age-related illnesses such as dementia into their homes.
In this paid and rewarding role, Shared Lives Carers offer either short-breaks or they can live with them full time- it’s similar to adult fostering. The goal is to create a nurturing, family-style environment that supports independence and personal growth.
“Our mission is to match individuals with carers who can provide a home-based, person-centred approach,” said Becki Shepstone, Team Leader at Shared Lives South West.
“Carers come from all walks of life—retirees, families, working professionals—but they all share the desire to make a difference. It’s flexible, you work from home, and you’re never alone—we’re with you every step of the way.”
The strength of Shared Lives lies in its flexibility. Every arrangement is tailored to meet the needs and preferences of the individual, creating a unique and empowering support system built on trust, respect, and shared living.
Lynn Whiting, from Portreath, has been a Shared Lives Carer for 15 years. She currently supports Mark, Andrew, and Chris in her home.
“I wouldn’t want to do anything else—it’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle,” said Lynn.
“I help them live their lives, their way. From days out to holidays, we do so much together. We may have started out as strangers, but now they’re part of my extended family.”
Shared Lives South West supports nearly 500 people across Cornwall, Devon, and Somerset, and is actively seeking more carers to join its growing community.
To find out more about becoming a Shared Lives Carer, visit the Shared Lives South website www.sharedlivessw.org.uk or contact 01209 891888.
