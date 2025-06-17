Cornish business Kensa has announced its partnership with Sureserve as part of a joint mission is to reduce fuel poverty for thousands of residents, cut carbon, and improve energy efficiency at scale across the UK.
The collaboration combines Kensa’s leadership in Networked Ground Source Heat Pumps with Sureserve’s strength in installations and maintenance to deliver low-carbon, affordable heating at scale, especially in flats and housing clusters where it makes the most significant impact.
Together, they’ll deliver a complete, end-to-end solution - from feasibility, design and funding support to quality installation and long-term servicing and maintenance.
Sureserve is one of the UK’s leading providers of renewable energy, energy efficiency and compliance services for social housing. Kensa, the pioneers of networked Ground Source Heat Pumps (GSHPs), is the UK’s market-leading GSHP manufacturer and foremost supplier of Networked GSHP to the social housing sector.
Kensa has manufactured close to 20,000 ground source heat pumps - including the award-winning Shoebox model, which introduced GSHPs to flats via Networked GSHPs. Sureserve install over 6,000 renewable energy systems each year and maintain over 1.2-million heating systems.
This partnership allows both companies to grow their impact - delivering more projects, more efficiently, to more communities. By combining Kensa’s Networked GSHP technology with Sureserve’s installation and maintenance capabilities, the partnership aims to improve quality, increase cost-effectiveness, and support access to vital funding for low carbon heating.
It’s a natural next step in both organisations’ mission to help deliver sustainable, low-cost heating where it’s needed most.
Emma Nicklin, commercial director at Sureserve, said: “Kensa has a strong reputation and unparalleled expertise in the ground source heat pump sector, and this partnership will be a fantastic collaboration for Sureserve as we continue to drive forward our mission to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation.
“In 2024, our Sureserve engineers installed more than 1,700 heat pumps across the UK reinforcing our position as a national leader in decarbonisation and retrofit. This partnership will not only enhance those capabilities but allow us to deliver sustainable heating solutions further and faster, on a scale.
“Together with Kensa, we’ll help create social housing which is both environmentally friendly and financially sustainable. We are proud of this partnership, which supports our aim to tackle climate change and champion for residents nationwide.”
Tamsin Lishman, CEO at Kensa added: “Our mission is clear: take people out of fuel poverty, decarbonise heating, and give social housing providers the confidence to act. This partnership is about more than delivery, it’s about driving bold, credible change at scale. By combining our expertise, we’re not just making low carbon heating possible—we’re making it practical, affordable and a scalable reality for the homes that need it most.”
