AN Army veteran who served for more than a decade has been revealed as the new contracts manager for a top regional housebuilder in the South West.
Persimmon Homes’ Cornwall and West Devon branch has appointed its new contracts manager. Dane Brown has taken up the role with Persimmon Homes after six years with Vistry, where he was a site manager. Kickstarting his career, he started in the industry as a builder in Stoke-on-Trent before joining the Army, serving for 11 years.
Dane went on to work as an Assistant Site Manager for Bovis and a Section Manager for Wates, overseeing retrofit works in apartment buildings in Birmingham, before joining Vistry and, now, Persimmon.
The Stoke native has an NVQ Level 6 in construction and worked in the Midlands and Devon, while his time in the Army saw him earn various ILM qualifications as well as on construction projects in Afghanistan, Canada, Cyprus, and the Falkland Islands.
In his new role, Dane will ensure compliance with contractual obligations, maximising efficiency, as they act as a liaison between the company and external parties, including clients, vendors, and contractors, managing and maintaining relationships.
Persimmon is one of the UK's leading housebuilders serving local markets with 29 offices across the country and three off-site manufacturing facilities. The organisation aims to ‘build homes with quality our customers can rely on, at a price they can afford.’
Established in 1972, the organisation has more than 50 years experience behind it and now, following his appointment, Dane will be at the head of some of the business’ work in the South West.
Commenting on his appointment, Dane has said he is looking forward to the challenges that come with his new role.
He said: “I came to Persimmon for a new challenge, something that I relish. I love the team environment and atmosphere around the business, which matters a lot to me having moved here from another part of the country.
“This new role is a great opportunity at an exciting business with ambitious plans and I look forward to growing within the business.”
Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon managing director Andy Hill has expressed his delight at Dane’s appointment and has said his ‘wealth of experience’ will greatly support the work the business does.
He said: “We’re delighted that Dane has joined us and we look forward to seeing what he does in the role. He brings a wealth of experience to the business which I know we will value greatly as he gets on with his new responsibilities.
“The Cornwall and West Devon business has many high-quality sites under construction with exciting plans to bring more much-needed homes to the region in the coming years, and I am pleased Dane will be a part of those projects.”
