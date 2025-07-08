A HOUSING group based in Cornwall has been named as one of the nation’s top housing associations.
Cornwall-based Ocean Housing Group has been named among the UK’s top housing associations for building new homes. The organisation ranked sixth in Inside Housing’s annual list, which highlights the housing associations that built the most homes in 2024–2025.
The ranking is based on the number of new homes constructed as a percentage of each provider’s total housing stock, spotlighting those making the biggest impact relative to their size.
There are approximately 1,600 housing associations registered with The Regulator of Social Housing.
The percentage of homes built by Ocean Housing Group last year, was double the national average.
Louise Pyle, head of development for the group, said: “Delivering above and beyond what’s expected for an organisation of our size, and having that recognised on a national scale, is something we’re incredibly proud of. It’s a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams and it shows we are making a meaningful difference to Cornwall’s housing crisis, which makes the achievement even more rewarding.”
Ocean Housing Group added another 178 homes to the Cornish landscape last year as part of the group’s plan, which began in 2021, to add 1,200 homes by 2030.
Chief executive for the group, Jitinder Takhar, said: “We’re determined to keep the momentum going, ensuring that every home we build contributes to a stronger, more resilient Cornwall.”
Ocean Housing Group is the parent company of the registered social housing association, Ocean Housing and the quality Cornish development company Gilbert & Goode.
The recognition comes weeks after the government’s Spending Review in which the chancellor committed £100-milion for homelessness prevention and £2.5-billion in low-interest loans for social housing providers to support housebuilding.
